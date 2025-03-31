A Nigerian lady has shared her terrible experience after working for a celebrity whose identity she didn't disclose

In a video posted via her TikTok account, she narrated how she resigned the third day after witnessing how staff were treated

Some netizens who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has spoken out about her distressing experience working for a high-profile celebrity.

In her video posted via the TikTok app, she cited poor treatment of staff as the reason for her abrupt departure.

Lady resigns from working for celebrity over ill treatment Photo credit: @titiniyii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady resigns from work after 3 days

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok under the handle @titiniyii, revealed that she had worked as a personal assistant to the celebrity for just three days before resigning.

She described how she had witnessed the mistreatment of staff during her short tenure, which led to her decision to leave.

According to her account, the celebrity in question presented a vastly different image to the public, hiding true nature behind a façade of innocence.

She claimed that she had been motivated to take the job solely to enhance her resume, but her experience had left a sour taste.

One month after she resigned, the lady said she encountered the celebrity's driver, who informed her that he had also been subjected to abuse.

Lady shares terrible experience while working for celebrity. Photo credit: @titiniyii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This revelation appeared to have been the final straw for the driver, who reportedly quit his position soon after.

In the lady's words:

"My life is so private that nobody knew I once worked as a PA for a celebrity and resigned after only working for three days when I saw how all your favourite celebrities treat their staff like they aren't humans but put on innocent face when they are around their fans. Omo I had to leave because you fit slap me make I slap my own back.

"Came across the celebrity's driver a month later and he told me how he was slapped again after I left and that was the last straw for him. Some people think its pride when i tell them I don't fancy most of these celebrities. Me taking the Job was to be a + in bulding my Resume. Omo ehn, it is well. PS: This is my personal experience."

Reactions as lady shares experience working for celebrity

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@VIKTOR said:

"Na one day I use o cos i saw her slap another guy. madam I no really day suffer o my papa guide o."

@MRS TOWOBOLA OMOBOLARINWA A said:

"Years back I went to interview at Iyabo fortunately I got the job and she even ask me to start the next days so I was happy I secured a job so I waited a bit to look around and be familiar with. I don't know what happen with her PA. She slap the girl and gave her insult of her life that was the beginning and end of my job search o i quickly change my mind and went back to my non celebrity that I was doing shakara for o."

@Temini | Mobile Videographer said:

"Y’all saying “she must be obeyed” it’s so ironic how I worked for one of the cast of that movie and I saw shege too!"

@Men?give me food instead said:

"All of a sudden everybody in the comment section has worked with celebrities me too I worked with Davido and he was such a sweet soul."

@loner added:

"I was also a victim we'll she'll ask us to sleep on the cold floor while she used the bed and she'll ask them not to collect a hotel for us she'll collect the money and our feeding fees."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience with Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that celebrity chef Hilda Baci treated a Nigerian lady to a pleasant surprise by paying her an unexpected visit.

The lady was overwhelmed with emotions as Hilda handed her packaged gifts and a bundle of naira notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng