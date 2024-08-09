Lovely family reunions that happened after long periods of separation have been capturing the hearts of netizens.

The joy and fulfilment that came with the reunion of loved ones was a sweet sight to behold, filling the hearts of all who witnessed it with happiness

Legit.ng in this article shares three emotional reunions of families who lived apart from each other.

3 reunion stories that went viral Photo credit: @real_gold, lovethk4, dotty846/TikTok.

1. Family throws party as graduate daughter returns

Emotions ran high as a Nigerian woman returned home after graduating, greeted by a surprise welcome party thrown by her overjoyed family.

Family members eagerly awaited her grand arrival and captured every moment of their reunion on camera.

A lady @real_gold shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, touching the hearts of thousands.

Social media users praised the thoughtful gesture, reiterating that it showcased the importance of family and love.

Congratulatory messages and well-wishes filled the comments section as netizens prayed for her future endeavours.

2. Woman reunites with husband and 4 children

A heartwarming video captured the emotional reunion of a Nigerian family at a Canadian airport.

The mother, who had been living in Canada alone, was overjoyed to be reunited with her loved ones.

She had been waiting for this moment for a long time, and it was clear that she was overwhelmed with happiness.

The video, shared by @lovethk4, showed the mother eagerly awaiting the arrival of her husband and four children from Nigeria.

As soon as they spotted her, they rushed into her arms and the family shared a warm and tender hug.

In a moment of gratitude, the mother knelt down, hands raised in praise to God, thanking Him for bringing her family together again.

She captioned the video:

"This God is too good. Welcome to Canada my priorities. Thank you Jesus."

The reunion was a beautiful moment, full of love and joy, and it was clear that the family was grateful to be together again.

3. Mother and daughter reunite in Germany

A heartwarming reunion took place at a German airport when a young woman was reunited with her mother, whom she had relocated from another country.

In a video, the duo shared a warm and loving embrace, clearly overjoyed to be together again.

The moment was filled with emotion as they held each other tightly, savoring the warmth of their reunion.

A video posted on TikTok by @dotty846 captured the grateful daughter expressing her joy to have been able to bring her mother to Europe. The love and bond between them was plain to see and they clearly cherished their time together.

After a long while, the young woman's efforts to bring her mother to Germany finally paid off, and the joy on their faces was a confirmation of their strong family ties.

Couple reunites 23 years after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Migliaccio and John Hironhavr who broke up with each other after a short romantic affair had an amazing unexpected reunion 23 years later.

They had earlier met in the United States during a party in 1984 but were forced to divorce each other after John’s visa expired in the US.

