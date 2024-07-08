A Nigerian woman has shared her excitement on social media after reuniting with her lovely family in Canada

The happy wife shared a video showing the moment her husband and her four children arrived at the airport

Social media users who watched the heartwarming clip stormed the comments section to react

A trending video on TikTok has captured the emotional reunion of a Nigerian family at a Canadian airport.

The mother who had been living in Canada alone was overjoyed as her husband and four children arrived from Nigeria, reuniting the family at last.

Woman over the moon as family arrives Canada Photo credit: @lovethk4/TikTok.

Mum excited as family lands in Canada

The mother's excitement was visible in the video shared by @lovethk4 as she eagerly awaited the arrival of her family.

As soon as they sighted her, they rushed to meet her and the family shared a warm and tender hug.

In a moment of gratitude, the mother knelt down, hands raised in praise to God, thanking him for bringing her family together again.

"This God is too good. Welcome to Canada my priorities. Thank you Jesus," she captioned the video.

Reactions as family reunites in Canada

The TikTok video warmed the hearts of many who congratulated the family.

@joedoh14 said:

"For those of us crying and smiling at same time, let's gather here. Love is sweet oooo."

@Lucy stated:

"Just be a kind, good man. Women are very easy to keep l swear. If you give her happiness she will give you unending love, just be nice."

@Clev reacted:

"Even the husband is overjoyed he was even trying to take the kids off so he can get him own hug too. love is sweet o."

@Diana Joseph said:

"Se na only the girl miss their mother pass? She even wipe tears. Boys can just be doing anyhow. They can’t express love yet they missed her o."

@Mary Ekeh added:

"This is the first video I saw immediately I opened my tiktok this morning, what a good way to start my day."

Watch the video below:

