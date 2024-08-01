A young lady who recently moved her mother to Germany captured the heartwarming moment they reunited at the airport

In the video, their warm embrace highlighted just how much they missed each other, showcasing their unbreakable bond

The daughter expressed her deep gratitude for making her mother’s journey to Europe, and specifically to Germany, a reality

A young lady who relocated her mother to Germany showed the moment she reunited with her at the airport.

In the video, they had a warm embrace, showing how much they met each other as well and their unbreakable bond was evident.

Lady relocates mother to Germany. Photo credit: @dotty846

Source: TikTok

The lady expressed her gratitude for making it possible for her mother to travel to Europe, specifically Germany. The video was posted by @dotty846.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zubac5:

“Why don't you call your dads too men save something for yourself while working when you retire your kids will call their mother abroad and leave you in your retirement home to die. it happens.”

Adhiambo ochieng:

“I will keep clapping until its my turn.”

Mouye:

“Wow u got gud heart siz my dream to go Germany bt Sina connection.”

Faith chacha:

“Hey i applied for a student visa in Germany is it amust you learn Germany.”

Dotty:

“I really don’t know, if it wasn’t one of the requirements then you don’t need to.”

Juliebetty:

“Hae a friend from Germany sent something about opportunity card .Unajua anything about it?”

Dotty:

“I don’t have any info about it but you can check online.”

User7560195119642:

“I tap in this blessings in the Mighty name of Jesus.”

Lastborn:

“One day i will go places congratulations ghurl.”

Dotty:

“Thank you, I wish you all the best.”

Maggieactress:

“One day I'll do this too.”

Vall:

“Dear must you learn germany to apply or get a job there?”

TuwajiBike:

“Congratulations. I once welcomed mine too it was amazing.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady reunited with her mother at the airport in an emotional hug that went viral on TikTok.

Lady returns home to reunite with her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that emotional reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who returned from the UK.

The lady has lived in the UK for 14 years and was coming home for the first time since she left.

It was also arranged to be a huge surprise for her parents, who did not know that their daughter was coming home.

Source: Legit.ng