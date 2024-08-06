A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she surprised her father with a new bike

According to the kind daughter, her father had always desired to own a new bank and she decided to get one for him

Social media users who came across the video took turns to shower the thoughtful daughter with praises for the amazing gesture

A heartwarming video surfaced online showing a Nigerian lady surprising her father with a brand-new bicycle, a gift he had long desired.

The kind gesture sparked an outpouring of praise from social media users who commended the lady's act.

Source: TikTok

Dad over the moon after seeing bike

The lady, identified as @ginikaemilia on TikTok, shared a video capturing the moment she presented the bike to her father.

His face lit up with joy as he received the gift and rode the bike around the house, beaming with happiness.

In the video's caption, @ginikaemilia expressed her desire to bring joy to her father's life.

She wrote:

"This is what my father had always wanted, and I got it for him. I will do more if God blesses me. The joy was something I couldn't explain. May you both live long for me."

Reactions as lady surprises father

The TikTok video quickly went viral, with many users showering the daughter with praise for her thoughtful gesture.

@Felicia Kingsley said:

"Person wey buy bike go surely buy car and house for her parent congratulations babe. God bless you more."

@delight01010 wrote:

"Only those who grew up in village will understand that the man is the most happiest man on earth right now God bless you more girl."

@Dvynenaturals and more said:

"Contentment is everything in life. I admire your honesty, you will never lack in your life."

@Becky ikko said:

"Before the ending of this year, you shall surprise them with car and house, God bless you dear."

@georgeclinton236 said:

"Why am I crying I wish to do something for my mom before leave the earth God bless you ma."

@Chidexmba added:

"God bless you so much some will be ashamed to post this but you did. It may your CHI never hesitate to answer your prayer. ISEEEEEE."

