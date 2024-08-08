Unforgettable Proposals: 3 Women Who Went on Their Knees during Proposal and Their Stories
- In a heartwarming twist greeted with mixed feelings, three women were captured kneeling during their proposals
- This is because the popularised proposal tradition is for the man to take the knee while the lady stands
- In this article, Legit.ng revisits the stories of three couples who broke the tradition of proposals with their 'modern love'
Ahead of marriages, many couples fancy having their proposals in public places and the ritual involves the man going down on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.
In recent times, some unorthodox ladies have shown that it is not only the place of men to kneel.
Quite interestingly, some of these ladies went as far as proposing to their boyfriends themselves.
For some men, it is their local tradition for a woman to kneel during a proposal.
Legit.ng spotlights three of such stories in this article.
1. Lady kneels to accept proposal
In a video that recently blew up on TikTok, a woman was spotted on her knees as her man proposed to her.
The man stood as he put his engagement ring on one of her fingers to seal their love.
The couple's unusual proposal generated mixed reactions, with many ladies expressing their disapproval of the woman who was proposed to.
2. Man proposes to lady upstanding
Sometime in May, a Nigerian youth, Nwafo Felix O Sun, became a viral sensation for proposing to his woman on his feet while she knelt.
Felix praised himself for being the first man to command respect from a woman.
He added that the Igbo tradition does not support a man kneeling during a proposal. In his words:
"The first man to command respect from a woman after several years of mistake.
"Igbo tradition doesn't support us to kneel for woman.
"As a custodian of culture, I abide by the rules.
"Submissiveness of woman builds a happy home.
"Eliza welcome.
"My ways are positively different.
"Story long."
3. Lady proposes to her boyfriend
In a move that was greeted with shock, especially from ladies, a Nigerian lady proposed to her man with a ring.
In a video, she knelt while her man remained on his feet.
Her boyfriend laughed for some seconds before he accepted his girlfriend's proposal.
Lady proposes to her boyfriend at restaurant
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had proposed to her boyfriend at a local restaurant.
She got the help of the restaurant assistant to secretly place a wedding ring near their table as if it were a gift. And then she went down on one knee and picked up the ring as her partner extended his hand for the ring to be placed.
Looking happy and satisfied, they embraced with joy and emotion, as shown by @onegenerationtv.
