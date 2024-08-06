Proud Mum Displays Electrifying Dance Moves as Daughter Graduates from University, Video Goes Viral
- A Nigerian mother recently celebrated her daughter's graduation from school in a sweet manner
- In a lovely video, the woman brought a bouquet of flowers for her daughter and danced energetically with her
- Social media users who came across the clip couldn't stop gushing over the amazing bond between the duo
A heartwarming moment between a Nigerian mother and her daughter has captured the hearts of social media users.
It was her daughter's sign-out day in school and the vibrant mother thought it wise to make the day special.
Mum and daughter dance in sweet video
The clip, shared by @vivialex02 on TikTok, showed the proud mother presenting her daughter with a beautiful bouquet of flowers to mark her graduation from university.
Her daughter, beaming with pride in her white sign-out shirt, was then swept up in a lively dance by her loving mother.
The pair danced and jumped together as the daughter basked in the joy of finally leaving school.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"A proud mum," the video's caption read.
Reactions as mum and daughter dance sweetly
The TikTok video quickly went viral with netizens sharing their opinions.
@Amaka said:
"My parents will surely celebrate with me amen."
@Theo love said:
"I tap from here me and my mom next year by the grace of God."
@jennyyy said:
"This is how my mom is going to celebrate with me also by the grace of God."
@Sy said:
"I pray that God will keep all our mothers to see our success and I pray they enjoy with us in good health mind and body in Jesus name amen."
@ThatSouthGirl said:
"Congratulations, my parents shall live to see me graduate and make em proud."
@Ruthy171005 said:
"Receiving this joy for me and my love ones in Jesus's name I pray. Amen."
@prettyDami added:
"Congratulations dear I can't wait for my mom to eat d fruit of her labor dat woman done too try for my life."
Watch the video below:
Mum dances barefooted to celebrate graduating daughter
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of an overjoyed mum celebrating her daughter who just graduated sent netizens into a frenzy.
The fresh graduate watched with great delight as her proud mum danced without her footwear in public.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.