Proud Mum Displays Electrifying Dance Moves as Daughter Graduates from University, Video Goes Viral
People

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian mother recently celebrated her daughter's graduation from school in a sweet manner
  • In a lovely video, the woman brought a bouquet of flowers for her daughter and danced energetically with her
  • Social media users who came across the clip couldn't stop gushing over the amazing bond between the duo

A heartwarming moment between a Nigerian mother and her daughter has captured the hearts of social media users.

It was her daughter's sign-out day in school and the vibrant mother thought it wise to make the day special.

Mum and daughter dance in sweet video

The clip, shared by @vivialex02 on TikTok, showed the proud mother presenting her daughter with a beautiful bouquet of flowers to mark her graduation from university.

Her daughter, beaming with pride in her white sign-out shirt, was then swept up in a lively dance by her loving mother.

The pair danced and jumped together as the daughter basked in the joy of finally leaving school.

"A proud mum," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum and daughter dance sweetly

The TikTok video quickly went viral with netizens sharing their opinions.

@Amaka said:

"My parents will surely celebrate with me amen."

@Theo love said:

"I tap from here me and my mom next year by the grace of God."

@jennyyy said:

"This is how my mom is going to celebrate with me also by the grace of God."

@Sy said:

"I pray that God will keep all our mothers to see our success and I pray they enjoy with us in good health mind and body in Jesus name amen."

@ThatSouthGirl said:

"Congratulations, my parents shall live to see me graduate and make em proud."

@Ruthy171005 said:

"Receiving this joy for me and my love ones in Jesus's name I pray. Amen."

@prettyDami added:

"Congratulations dear I can't wait for my mom to eat d fruit of her labor dat woman done too try for my life."

Watch the video below:

Mum dances barefooted to celebrate graduating daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of an overjoyed mum celebrating her daughter who just graduated sent netizens into a frenzy.

The fresh graduate watched with great delight as her proud mum danced without her footwear in public.

