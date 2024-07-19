A Nigerian lady who returned home after graduating was pleasantly surprised to find her family had organised a welcome party for her

In the video, she is warmly received by her family, who are in a celebratory mood and don't hold back their joy

The lady also took some time to enjoy the moment and took a photo with a family member, her emotions were clearly visible on her face

Family welcome graduated daughter. Photo credit: @real_gold

Source: TikTok

As shared by @real_gold, the lady also took some time to enjoy the moment and took a photo with a family member, she was truly moved by the gesture and it showed on her face.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Divvy said:

“Awwww the sweetest video I have come across.”

Arinola436 wrote:

“So cute you deserved it congratulations boo.”

Faye:

“You deserve.”

Michael:

“Congratulations sis.”

Immosuñmola:

“Congratulations Goldie!”

Posi_sznn:

“This is so cute.”

Mayo09:

“So cute.”

Mojetoluwa:

“Awwwwn……Congratulations!”

The_m.press:

“Congratulations dear.”

Jenny:

“Congratulations hun.”

Christy___08:

“Congratulations but no forget say you go still wash plate that night.”

Source: Legit.ng