Nigerian Family Throws Welcome Home Party for Their Graduated Daughter in Emotional Reunion
- A Nigerian lady who returned home after graduating was pleasantly surprised to find her family had organised a welcome party for her
- In the video, she is warmly received by her family, who are in a celebratory mood and don't hold back their joy
- The lady also took some time to enjoy the moment and took a photo with a family member, her emotions were clearly visible on her face
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Divvy said:
“Awwww the sweetest video I have come across.”
Arinola436 wrote:
“So cute you deserved it congratulations boo.”
Faye:
“You deserve.”
Michael:
“Congratulations sis.”
Immosuñmola:
“Congratulations Goldie!”
Posi_sznn:
“This is so cute.”
Mayo09:
“So cute.”
Mojetoluwa:
“Awwwwn……Congratulations!”
The_m.press:
“Congratulations dear.”
Jenny:
“Congratulations hun.”
Christy___08:
“Congratulations but no forget say you go still wash plate that night.”
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.