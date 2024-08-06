Social media users have reacted to a video of a Nigerian lady vibing to the trending song Gwo Gow Gow Ngwo while in the forest

The fearless lady strolled through the forest in Finland and spoke highly of how safe it is to do so alone in the European country

Some people expressed worry about the dangers of walking in the forest all by one's self, while others downplayed such concerns

A Nigerian lady, @yourbestie______, has caused quite a stir on social media over a video she made in a forest in Finland.

The Nigerian in the diaspora shared a clip on TikTok where she walked all by herself in a forest.

She said it was safe to walk through the forest. Photo Credit: (@yourbestie_)

@yourbestie______ held her camera forward as she smiled from ear to ear while vibing to Mike Ejeagha's trending song 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo'.

She said walking alone in a forest in Finland was safe and admitted she was scared to do so when she initially moved to the European country. She wrote on TikTok:

"When i first moved here' ill be scared to walk alone in the forest but not anymore.

"Finland is indeed one of the safest country to live in. God bless suomi🇫🇮. "

People raised concerns over her forest video

Nini said:

"What if a bear comes out to do the dance challenge with you?"

7alexi7 said:

"Yeah it is more like that the mosquitoes will su.ck you dry before you see a bear or anything actually dangerous😂😂."

Susan said:

"There is nothing dangerous daytime but night time i woudlnt go alone."

Marita🌸 said:

"And gather some berries and mushrooms while you're at it."

YORÙBÁ GLOBAL said:

"Is not safe to walk freely in your village? Where are you from?"

KIDDIES&MOTHERCARE SHOP IN ABA said:

"My sister wants to come to Finland I pray God makes it possible that small guy don suffer wetin pass her age 🙏🏾."

Bri_Ngowi said:

"Not now be careful sis, Finland is not safe to walk alone in the forest , even in town you dont trust who is behind you.😊"

