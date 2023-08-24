A young woman living in Finland has advised netizens about the benefits to enjoy if they come over

A woman identified as @kiksbabe4luv on TikTok has provided three compelling reasons why individuals should consider moving to Finland.

Her video shed light on the country's exceptional benefits, particularly in the areas of education, child welfare, and support for new parents.

Lady in Finland tells people to come over Photo credit: @kiksbabe4luv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kiksbabe addressed the common inquiries she received about her decision to relocate to Finland and highlighted the advantages of living there.

Kiks claims Finland offers free education to children

In her video, she outlined three key reasons to consider making the move.

Firstly, she emphasized Finland's remarkable education system, stating that children from the age of 7 up to university and PhD levels can receive free education.

Secondly, she mentioned the provision of free school meals for children from the age of 7 up to vocational studies, which occur after secondary school but before university.

Lastly, she highlighted an exceptional benefit for expecting parents. According to her, in Finland, when a child is born, the parents receive a generous gift package containing 50 different items, including clothes, socks, and various essential items.

This support is provided even before the child is born, demonstrating Finland's commitment to the well-being of families.

Reactions as lady advises netizens to move to Finland

Kiksbabe's TikTok video has garnered significant attention, resonating with viewers who are intrigued by the advantages of living in Finland.

@concernedcitizenug said:

“Which language is used in Finland?”

@hadjia678 said:

“My people in the comment section asking how you can to be there! The real question is what job can you do there to survive that's the most important.”

@Winner Odilinye reacted:

“How can I get a visa to Finland.”

@user4115954561909 reacted:

“You sound too sincere. I am interested dear.”

@emmanuelegyir959 said:

“Please help me to get there, any job. am from ghana West Africa.”

@Ade reacted:

“How can I apply.”

@user8687475708312BankTony said:

“How can you assist me pls.”

