People

by  Victor Duru 2 min read

A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz online after she displayed the money she found in her bale of bags.

People calculated the worth of the money she found.

More details shortly...

She was happy to see such money. Photo Credit: @mko_thrift_hub
Watch her video below:

People reacted to the thrift vendor's discovery

Adedolapo said:

"I wan buy short (thrift) one time.
"Na so the woman open another bale con dey check for me, she saw $50 in one of the shorts 😭😂😂.
"I wish I saw it first, I go just buy am straight."

pretty_tiwa said:

"Why you come dey find am like sey you never see am before for the bag before setting camera."

Teemah_000 said:

"1 yuan is 220 as at today that’s 20k plus you’re holding."

Dorcas🦋🌸❤️ said:

"She’s holding almost 220k ooo not 20k 220X1000=220k."

Jane♥️♥️♥️ said:

"I saw swiss franc how can I change I have gone to those Hausa people but they said they don't change it."

Timmypearl54 said:

"Like say you never search the bag before ,you come return the money Dey pretend to find am again."

Dior Ifeoluwa said:

"My fiancé sees much than this in cars bought from overseas. I don personally see $180 in a car he bought recently."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the foreign currencies she found in a sweater she had bought.

Okrika seller finds N1.5m in clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thrift vendor had found huge money in her bale of clothes.

The young woman had stumbled upon a surprising windfall in the form of $1850 (N1.5 million) placed inside the bundle of okrika clothes she bought.

Seeking guidance, the woman reached out to the Twitter user identified as @UncleCCA, who advised her to return the money as a demonstration of her faith as a child of God. He encouraged her to do the right thing and emphasised the importance of honesty and integrity.

