Thrift vendor celebrates as she flaunts wads of foreign currencies she found in her bale of Bags
A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz online after she displayed the money she found in her bale of bags.
People calculated the worth of the money she found.
More details shortly...
Watch her video below:
People reacted to the thrift vendor's discovery
Adedolapo said:
"I wan buy short (thrift) one time.
"Na so the woman open another bale con dey check for me, she saw $50 in one of the shorts 😭😂😂.
"I wish I saw it first, I go just buy am straight."
pretty_tiwa said:
"Why you come dey find am like sey you never see am before for the bag before setting camera."
Teemah_000 said:
"1 yuan is 220 as at today that’s 20k plus you’re holding."
Dorcas🦋🌸❤️ said:
"She’s holding almost 220k ooo not 20k 220X1000=220k."
Jane♥️♥️♥️ said:
"I saw swiss franc how can I change I have gone to those Hausa people but they said they don't change it."
Timmypearl54 said:
"Like say you never search the bag before ,you come return the money Dey pretend to find am again."
Dior Ifeoluwa said:
"My fiancé sees much than this in cars bought from overseas. I don personally see $180 in a car he bought recently."
Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the foreign currencies she found in a sweater she had bought.
Okrika seller finds N1.5m in clothes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thrift vendor had found huge money in her bale of clothes.
The young woman had stumbled upon a surprising windfall in the form of $1850 (N1.5 million) placed inside the bundle of okrika clothes she bought.
"My rules as a wife": Nigerian lady lists 6 things she would implement when she gets married, trends
Seeking guidance, the woman reached out to the Twitter user identified as @UncleCCA, who advised her to return the money as a demonstration of her faith as a child of God. He encouraged her to do the right thing and emphasised the importance of honesty and integrity.
