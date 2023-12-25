A lady revealed a great opportunity for those who want to move abroad but lack the funds

She said that one could study in Finland for free without taking the IELTS exam which is a rare opportunity

She also added that the Finnish government would give qualified students an allowance of over N5 million

Many Nigerians dream of moving abroad for better opportunities, but the cost of relocation and education can be a huge barrier.

However, a young lady has shared a juicy tip on how to study in Finland for free and get paid over N5 million every month.

She said that Finland offers free education to international students, and they do not need to take the IELTS exam to qualify.

She also revealed that the Finnish government provides a generous monthly allowance of over N5 million to students who meet certain criteria.

This means that one can study in Finland without spending a dime and still have enough money to live comfortably.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Man8373773 reacted:

“Hello...i am from Mauritius working as as Educator.... i am interested to come to Finland to work.”

Odunayo Akinsade said:

“I want to relocate my entire family to Finland, kindly help me.”

Pastor's kid:

“How long are masters program.How and when will the Finland govenmnt wants a payback?There is nothing for mahala .How will i payback the gvnmt?”

Tenhila:

“How genuine is dis.”

Isocroft:

“Please, I need more information please. l am ready to leave Nigeria to Finland. Like tomorrow.”

User792114346709:

“I need to travel please help.”

Papi fund:

“I'm interested madam I'm from Nigeria.”

Edun Funmilayo768:

“Hi am from Kenya am interested.”

Lady in Finland tells people to come over

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that her video shed light on the country's exceptional benefits, particularly in the areas of education, child welfare, and support for new parents.

Kiksbabe addressed the common inquiries she received about her decision to relocate to Finland and highlighted the advantages of living there.

In her video, she outlined three key reasons to consider making the move.

