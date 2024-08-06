White folks were blown away at the sight of a beautiful Nigerian lady and did not hide their admiration for her

While the lady stood, they gathered around her, complimenting her beauty and wanting to take pictures

The Nigerian lady in Georgia has opened up about the heartwarming incident and revealed it happens to her daily

A Nigerian lady, Jayne, was the centre of attention in public as her beauty and skin captivated white folks in Georgia.

In a viral video, white folks flocked to her and expressed admiration for her physical beauty.

One of them could be seen taking a picture with the lady. Reacting to the incident on TikTok, Jayne admitted that she was confused about how people suddenly began complimenting her.

Jayne said it is a daily occurrence in Georgia and added that people wanted to take pictures with her. In her words:

"I was so confused at how a lot of people were suddenly complimenting me, staring and wanting a picture … and this happened every single day 😳 ."

She stated that it was her husband who made the clip she shared.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gushed over the black lady

Niles said:

"This is great, but really tiring when you travel often. We gotta always be on and smiling for people…."

Desertmomma said:

"When I say we just went through this the entire time while Georgia 🇬🇪😅 but such a beautiful country!"

whosiflo_ said:

"First of all, you are beautiful second, how was the overall trip because you know you have to let us know what countries we are welcome to I would love to travel to Europe."

miss piggy4 said:

"Wait the way I thought he was your husband taken a picture with you."

KayCee said:

"It’s a wild experience 😭😭😭 like being a kangaroo jumping down time square."

LifewithZ said:

"Aww I have a friend from Georgia his grandma was so fascinated with me haha."

artymartfarty said:

"This happened to me in Croatia. They treat you like a zoo animal behind the guise of admiration. It’s such a bizarre experience and I’m sorry it happened to you."

