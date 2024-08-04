A hilarious video of an intelligent little girl dancing alone at home has left viewers on TikTok in stitches

In a video, the intelligent girl set up a phone camera and placed the device on a table to record herself as she showcased her moves

Social media users who watched the funny video on TikTok had different things to say about the girl's action

Little girl dances at home Photo credit: @babyeliana63/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby sets phone camera to dance

In the video posted by @babyeliana63, the clever child first set up a camera to capture her performance.

She carefully positioned the device on a table, ensuring she was in the frame, before launching into a lively dance.

As she twirled and spun in the video, she unintentionally moved away from the camera, an act that amused many netizens.

The girl's mother watched in amazement and shared the video on TikTok with the caption "baddie."

Reactions as girl sets camera to dance

Viewers on TikTok shared their thoughts on the video, with many praising the girl's confidence and smartness.

@DwealthTV said:

"Help me tell her sey she don dance comot where camera dey."

@MamaTee said:

"I thought I've seen it finish until I checked her leg with only one sandal. You can never see them with 2 sandals."

@SLIGHTLY USED BOYFRIEND wrote:

"Me am having anger issues nd no one should even try touching my comment."

@Ariyike Ade said:

"Na like this u dey do ur TikTok bfr u get ringlight say the truth our baby don cast you.'

@ugochi said:

"Na why e no good to do bad thing in front of kids. They will surely immitate it."

@PERFUME SUPPLIER IN OGBOMOSO said:

"Someone tell me to stop laughing. Baddie don dance comot for camera."

@Olabamiibo reacted:

"Let's watch what we do in front of these kids. As they are picking the good things, they are also seeing the bad. They are so smart. See her."

@suzzybabe stated:

"These kids ehn. They are very smart, just be careful of what you do in their presence."

@Pearl added:

"I think it is unprofessional for them to always put on two sandals cause you can never see dem put on 2 sandals."

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances energetically at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intriguing video shared on TikTok captured the hearts of netizens worldwide.

The video showcased a talented baby showing off her impressive dance moves while someone filmed her in action.

