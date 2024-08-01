A female pilot grateful for her father's love and support in achieving her dreams introduced him in a special way

The pilot who works with United Express had the opportunity to be the first flight officer on flight 6182 to LaGuardia Airport

Her father who was on the flight was surprised and happy because he did not know that his daughter was a co-pilot on the flight

A pilot on a United Express flight 6182 pilot as glad to have her father onboard the aeroplane.

Her father was not aware that she would be the one co-piloting the United Express flight to LaGuardia Airport.

The female pilot introduced her father to passengers onboard the United Express flight 6182 to LaGuardia Airport. Photo credit: Instagram/@xyleeene.

In a video shared by Xyleenee, the man was sitting in the airplane, pressing his phone when suddenly he lifted his face and saw his daughter.

Xylenee then introduced her surprised father to the rest of the passengers, noting that he wanted to be a medical doctor.

She said:

"My Dad came to the United States as an immigrant with dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon. He worked incredibly hard, earning his bachelor’s degree and attended medical school. Unfortunately, due to financial difficulties, he couldn’t complete his lifelong dream. When I began my career, I faced similar financial challenges. No loan provider would accept me, and I started to lose hope of becoming a pilot. This broke my dad’s heart, seeing me struggle just as he did.

"Despite not being able to pay my way through school, my dad went to great lengths to find a solution. I thought he was crazy, but he was really just crazy for me, willing to do whatever it took to help me achieve my dreams. Then, a miracle happened. After endlessly trying, my dad was finally approved to be my co-signer. I want to introduce you all to my reason. I love you, Dad."

Reactions to Xylenee's video

@xx_mzdimples_xx said:

"I felt this! My dad came with the dream to get his doctorate and go back to St. Lucia. But he put his dreams on hold to raise my sister and I . My dad just graduated at 65 with his doctorate."

@blissjade_ said:

"One time for all the Caribbean parents to make a way for their children."

