A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video showing his wife's behaviour on the first day she met with his father

In the throwback video, the trio sat together in the parlour while the man's father quizzed his son's fiancée at the time

His wife's attitude in the video however confirmed his remark that she was so shy during her first meeting with her father-in-law

A Nigerian man's throwback video about his his wife's first encounter with his father has left netizens in stitches.

The hilarious clip showed the trio's initial meeting, with the father quizzing his son's then-fiancée in the parlour.

Lady acts shyly as she meets father-in-law Photo credit: @brownteks101/TikTok.

Lady acts shyly at lover's family house

The lady kept a funny face throughout the conversation as though she wanted the ground to open up so she could enter.

She exuded shyness, sitting with her hands clasped together as she conversed with her future father-in-law for the first time.

Her husband, @brownteks101 on TikTok, shared the throwback video on the platform and laughed over the moment.

In his words:

"On her first dad with my dad before our marriage. Shyness wan kil my wife the first day she met my dad."

Reactions as man shares wife's funny throwback

The TikTok video left netizens rolling on the floor over the lady's shy demeanour and body language.

@Sarah said:

"The first day my guy introduced me to his dad, I was literally shaking. To end it all he base in U.S and returned the first time in 4 yrs since I met my man."

@officialprince04 stated:

"The first sign of a girl that came from a well cultured home is shyness."

@Black_pearl said:

"Omo!! I can’t be the only Igbo girl who doesn’t know how to speak igbo!!The day I would meet my in laws!! I go too use English wound them!!"

@Jandon Chukwuemeka said:

"Congratulations bro, please ask her if she has a kid sis make show my face, because december is around the corner before my mum's go start dey hala for my Head."

@Mylovee234 said:

"Omor I was shy oooo but I trust my husband he made everything easy for me. He was there to answer the things I couldn’t answer oo."

@officialprince04 added:

"Her eyes were all down when the man was asking her some questions. Signs of respect."

Watch the video below:

