A pilot experienced a heartwarming milestone by flying his family for the first time, capturing the occasion in a video that quickly went viral on TikTok.

The pilot flies family on an aeroplane. Photo credit: @prastheaviator

Dressed in his official uniform, the pilot's joy was mirrored by his excited children, making for a truly memorable family moment, as shared by @prastheaviator.

Cris Friends said:

“That's my dream job.”

Irishaviation wrote:

“Where is the F.O.”

Pras The Aviator commented:

“Doing the pre-flight external inspection.”

Lucanville:

“That's a core memory unlocked for them.”

American321:

“I’ve done this multiple times with my dad as the pilot, absolutely an amazing experience. As a kid, your kids love this like I do.”

Khwezilokusa24:

“Hope to see you on Thursday 25th April.. I have a flight with SAA with my family going to JNB 8am flight.. Biggest fan of aviation.. It would be an honor to fly aboard this flight.”

Rooma:

“It's a good feeling to share your little one and family your job place.”which country

User347494440484:

“Omg which country is this plzz.”

Ninadj65 LP:

“Looking So Beautiful.”

Chanceamanikoa:

“This will be me one day hehe.”

Aviation geeko:

“Omg what a memory even turning the annunciation lights on test.”

