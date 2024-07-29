A female corps member has gone viral on social media after honouring her parents who trained her in school

In a video, the corps member who just returned from the orientation camp marched in and saluted them

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to commend the young lady for the gesture

A heartwarming video showcasing a female corps member's gesture towards her parents has captured the attention of netizens.

The young lady, fresh from her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, marched into her home and saluted her parents.

Corps member moves parents to tears Photo credit: @tolulope690/TikTok.

Corps member drives parents to tears

The video, shared on TikTok by @tolu_lope690, has gone viral, with many praising her thoughtful actions.

Her parents, visibly emotional, received the salute with pride and joy as tears rolled down their cheeks.

According to the corps member, her gesture was an acknowledgement of her parents' support throughout her educational journey.

In her words:

"My parents has always been my support system. I am happy I made you proud. I love you both, you deserve more than a salute. Thank you so much. My overall salute goes to almighty God for bringing me this far. I want to also appreciate those who contributed to my success. Thank you so much."

Reactions as corps member honours parents

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok with commendations for the young lady's actions.

@Engr Ahaji Omizu Ahwie said:

"I pray for you as you return home from school to salute your parents you will have better job and good responsible Man like me to to marry in Jesus name AMEN."

@bolajisho11 stated:

"A well brought up girls are easily recognized, guy, he went to her father first and her mother later, showing the father is rulling not the mother."

@BaronGabby wrote:

"I pray she finds the perfect partner. Your home training is top notch and God will keep ur parents longer to see u in better places."

@BazzyQueen said:

"I wish my dad didn't die, just when I was about graduating, he promised to train me to any level of God permit, but death didn't allow. I know how much he desires to see me in NYSC uniform. God."

@King added:

"Tears just rolled down my cheeks. This is so emotional. May God bless your parents. Please make them proud it’s not easy to send you to school."

Watch the video below:

