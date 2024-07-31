A University of Iowa PhD candidate has been awarded a grant from the Office of the President for his "ogbanje" research proposal

The Nigerian student noted that it is his third straight research grant in a single semester and his fourth since joining the US varsity

The young Nigerian man opened up about why his latest research grant award means a lot to him

A Nigerian PhD student in America, Ugochukwu Madu, has announced receiving a research grant from the Office of the President.

Ugochukwu disclosed this in a tweet on X as he celebrated his academic feat.

Ugochukwu Madu is a PhD candidate at the University of Iowa. Photo Credit: @UgochukwuCFR

Ugochukwu is a researcher and instructor of record at the University of Iowa and is doing a research on "Ogbanje".

Ugochukwu noted that the latest award is his fourth since joining the US varsity.

Why his latest grant is special to him

The Nigerian international student said his latest research grant meant more to him because it came from the Office of the President, University of Iowa. His X post read:

"My research proposal on "Ọgbanje" has received its third research grant this semester, back-to-back.

"It's my 4th research award since joining The University of Iowa, and this one is particularly special to me because it's coming from the Office of the President."

He gave a shout-out to his advisor.

"Special thanks to my Advisor who believed so much in this project and helped me to empiricize my claims and study objectives."

What is "Ogbanje"?

"Ogbanje" is an Igbo word. According to Goodreads, "Ogbanjes" are spirits believed to inhabit people and are held responsible for infant deaths.

An article on Afrocritik gave "Ogbanje" a different definition. It defined "Ogbanje" as are certain special people who in many life cycles, move seamlessly between the world of the spirits and of the living, and are believed to have a pact with the deities who guard the boundary between the world of the living (uwa) and the land of the spirits.

Ugochukwu Madu's research proposal caused a stir

@dynamicosfa said:

"Interesting area of focus.

"Congratulations sir.

"Will be looking forward to the findings from this study."

@suduq said:

"After the research, please tag me in your findings and conclusions. I want to know if ogbanje really exists or it's just cultural nonsense."

@olorunwababs said:

"This is a very good news. Congratulations brother."

@Okafor_SC said:

"You are doing well. Congratulations, Ugo!"

@MBlacktrib3 said:

"Excellent! This is a great achievement 💐💐."

@ThemanChidi said:

"Wow, this is huge.

"You increase my appetite for Graduate Comms programs everyday. Please keep pushing. I wish the best."

@UgoPrinceOfGod said:

"You will find the Rhesus factor very important to research about Ogbanje/Abiku."

Legit.ng reported that a brilliant Nigerian man had won a N220 million academic prize in history.

LASU PhD student wins foreign research grant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a LASU PhD student had won a research grant from the University of Birmingham.

Legit.ng gathered that the grant is entitled, “English Language Support Grants 2021” and it is mainly for non-native English-speaking philosophers of religion. he grant was made possible through the John Templeton Foundation and the Global Philosophy of Religion Project at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Originally 10 awardees were targeted all over the world. In a competitive affair, only six grants were awarded and Ofuasia is the only Nigerian among the six from thousands of applicants.

