Japa: 'Stop Seeking Greener Pastures Abroad', Tinubu Urges Graduates
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu explained the reasons he would not encourage the emigration of Nigerians popularly called Japa
- Tinubu insisted that Nigerians must think of rebuilding their country by staying back to make it work instead of abandoning it
- The Nigerian leader urged graduates to develop a good mental perception of Nigeria, saying brain drain could endanger the country’s growth if not halted
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering migration, metro and tertiary education in Nigeria.
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian graduates to use their knowledge and skills to contribute to the growth and development of the country.
As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, November 10, Tinubu made this appeal during the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremonies of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state.
The event was held on Saturday, November 9, at the university’s main campus along Nwaniba Road.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Representing President Tinubu, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) vice-chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, lamented that with 'japa' (permanent relocation from Nigeria), much of the country’s research ends up on shelves instead of driving impactful change.
He said:
“The government has invested significantly in your education, equipping you to make meaningful contributions to society.
"As you step into the world, I urge you to be agents of positive change, using your skills to uplift our society and contribute to Nigeria’s growth and global development.
"Resist the urge to look for greener pastures elsewhere."
Legit.ng reports that many Nigerian youths are leaving the country in search of greener pastures and better job opportunities. Those leaving Nigeria include both experienced skilled workers and students.
Many people believe this trend will not stop soon especially considering the worsening socio-economic situation in the country.
Japa: 'Don't relocate abroad', JAMB boss
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), admonished Nigerian youths and students to be prepared to contribute their quota to the development of the country instead of relocating abroad 'for supposedly-better opportunities'.
Oloyede bemoaned the brain drain syndrome, which the JAMB boss said is negatively affecting the health sector.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.