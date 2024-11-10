President Bola Ahmed Tinubu explained the reasons he would not encourage the emigration of Nigerians popularly called Japa

Tinubu insisted that Nigerians must think of rebuilding their country by staying back to make it work instead of abandoning it

The Nigerian leader urged graduates to develop a good mental perception of Nigeria, saying brain drain could endanger the country’s growth if not halted

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian graduates to use their knowledge and skills to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, November 10, Tinubu made this appeal during the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremonies of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state.

The event was held on Saturday, November 9, at the university’s main campus along Nwaniba Road.

Representing President Tinubu, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) vice-chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, lamented that with 'japa' (permanent relocation from Nigeria), much of the country’s research ends up on shelves instead of driving impactful change.

He said:

“The government has invested significantly in your education, equipping you to make meaningful contributions to society.

"As you step into the world, I urge you to be agents of positive change, using your skills to uplift our society and contribute to Nigeria’s growth and global development.

"Resist the urge to look for greener pastures elsewhere."

Legit.ng reports that many Nigerian youths are leaving the country in search of greener pastures and better job opportunities. Those leaving Nigeria include both experienced skilled workers and students.

Many people believe this trend will not stop soon especially considering the worsening socio-economic situation in the country.

Japa: 'Don't relocate abroad', JAMB boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), admonished Nigerian youths and students to be prepared to contribute their quota to the development of the country instead of relocating abroad 'for supposedly-better opportunities'.

Oloyede bemoaned the brain drain syndrome, which the JAMB boss said is negatively affecting the health sector.

