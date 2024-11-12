Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, a Nigerian-born American professor of medicine, received the President Biden's Lifetime Achievement award

The award recognises Dr Umerah's selfless contributions to the public good, inspiring optimism and resilience

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) congratulated Dr Umerah, acknowledging his philanthropic efforts in Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - A diaspora group, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID), has felicitated Dr Nnaemeka Umerah, a Nigerian-born American professor of medicine, for being honoured with President Joe Biden's Lifetime Achievement award.

The United States president, in a letter conveying his warm regards, reportedly congratulated Dr Umerah on taking it upon himself to contribute to the public good.

AEISCID, a diaspora group, commends Nigerian-born American professor Dr Nnaemeka Umera for winning the Biden Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo credits: AEISCID, X/@JoeBiden

"I'm proud to present you with the President's Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of your 5,400 hours of service to this great nation," the letter reportedly read.

"Throughout our country's history, the American story has been strengthened by those who combine optimism about what can be done with the resilience that turns vision into reality.

"By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face- solutions that we need now more than ever."

AEISCID hails Nnaemeka Umerah

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, November 12, and signed by the global President of AEISCID, Paschal Oluchukwu, described the honour as truly deserving, considering the years of labour and volunteering services to humanity in the US and across the world rendered by the Nigerian-American professor Umerah.

Oluchukwu described Umerah as a passionate lover of Nigeria and "one who is always looking forward to investing his talent and resources down home."

He said Umerah, who hails from Anambra state, has built an orphanage in southern Nigeria, provided boreholes in the rural parts of northern Nigeria, and renovated schools in some rural communities of the northern part of Nigeria, among other accomplishments.

Oluchukwu added that the professor of medicine has spent his life advocating for and helping the less privileged worldwide.

