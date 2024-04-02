A lady treated her boyfriend to a lovely surprise as she gifted him a second-hand tricycle, popularly known as keke

She employed the service of a content creator who put him through a small test to ascertain his faithfulness

Her boyfriend was overwhelmed with emotions as he came out of his house to see the keke worth N1.3 million

A Nigerian lady, Faith, shocked her boyfriend as she acquired a keke worth N1.3 million for him.

Faith stormed her boyfriend's house with a content creator named Sonia to surprise him with the tricycle.

She surprised her boyfriend with a tricycle worth N1.3 million. Photo Credit: Soniaofficial

Sonia offered to put Emeka to a test to confirm he was faithful and fortunately, he passed.

Faith said her boyfriend didn't tell her to get it for him but she had heard him complain about needing it.

In a Facebook video, Sonia led Emeka outside the compound where he met his girlfriend and saw the blue keke.

Emeka shocked to see the keke

An overwhelmed Emeka screamed and went on his knees on seeing the second-hand tricycle. He hugged his girlfriend and lifted her in gratitude.

According to Emeka, it has always been his dream to have one.

The lovebirds' moment got people talking.

People reacted to the lovebirds' moment

Beauty Ogechi said:

"Immediately I heard Emeka my mind fly oo.

"I was thinking that the man go fail bcos those people answering Emeka na womanizer oo.

"Congratulations baby girl..."

Ijeoma Vera Okereke said:

"Love is a special thing. There are still good girls around who is ready to sacrifice their last Kobo for a man that they love Thank God the love is also reciprocated by the man."

Onalo Attah said:

"Thank you this girl almighty father will bless you and your family and u boyfriend remember the girl to marry her thank u."

Evano Psalm Moses said:

"With all sincerity and honesty, I have come to realise that we are just two in this life that is faithful, I thought I was only one person in life. Please guys don't disappoint her."

Benlouis Chigozie Nwuke said:

"Young Lady you tried, God bless you, young Man don't forget today ooo, when things starts working well for you, don't remember then that she is not your class."

Vera Ibeh said:

"Good girl, Emeka please don't break her heart when things get rossy for you, her kind is rare."

