Africa's economic ties with the United States are poised to undergo a significant shift following the announcement of President Donald Trump's new tariff policy.

The plan, which targets over 180 countries, includes several African nations.

Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs: Full List of African Countries Affected

The new tariff strategy, described by Trump as "kind," seeks to address foreign tariffs, trade barriers, and alleged currency manipulation that the U.S. claims have hindered its businesses.

As noted by the White House in a post shared via X, countries without specific trade agreements with the U.S. will now face a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the U.S.

What does reciprocal tariffs is mean?

The idea behind reciprocal tariffs is straightforward: if a country imposes high tariffs on U.S. goods, the U.S. will respond with a similar tariff on goods from that country.

For African nations like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, which maintain longstanding trade agreements with the U.S., this policy could drastically alter their economic relations with the U.S.

The 10% baseline tariff will apply to countries that are not part of the reciprocal tariff system, providing a level of protectionist measures for U.S. interests.

This represents a stark departure from the traditionally more open trade policies that have characterized U.S.-Africa trade relations.

Possible retaliation from African countries

The policy is already sparking concerns globally, as many countries, including those in Africa, may retaliate by imposing tariffs on U.S. exports, potentially escalating trade tensions.

List of African countries affected:

1. South Africa – 30% (charges U.S. 60%)

2. Madagascar – 47% (charges U.S. 93%)

3. Tunisia – 28% (charges U.S. 55%)

4. Egypt – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

5. Côte d'Ivoire – 21% (charges U.S. 41%)

6. Botswana – 37% (charges U.S. 74%)

7. Morocco – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

8. Algeria – 30% (charges U.S. 59%)

9. Nigeria – 14% (charges U.S. 27%)

10. Namibia – 21% (charges U.S. 42%)

11. Ethiopia – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

12. Ghana – 10% (charges U.S. 17%)

13. Angola – 32% (charges U.S. 63%)

14. Democratic Republic of the Congo – 11% (charges U.S. 22%)

15. Mozambique – 16% (charges U.S. 31%)

16. Zambia – 17% (charges U.S. 33%)

17. Tanzania – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

18. Senegal – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

19. Cameroon – 11% (charges U.S. 22%)

20. Uganda – 10% (charges U.S. 20%)

21. Gabon – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

22. Togo – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

23. Malawi – 17% (charges U.S. 34%)

24. Liberia – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

25. Zimbabwe – 18% (charges U.S. 35%)

26. Benin – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

27. Republic of the Congo – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

28. Djibouti – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

29. Rwanda – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

30. Sierra Leone – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

31. Sudan – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

32. Niger – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

33. Equatorial Guinea – 13% (charges U.S. 25%)

34. Libya – 31% (charges U.S. 61%)

35. Guinea – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

36. Chad – 13% (charges U.S. 26%)

37. Mali – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

38. Mauritania – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

39. Burundi – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

40. Central African Republic – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

41. Eritrea – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

42. South Sudan – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

43. Comoros – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

44. São Tomé and Príncipe – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

45. Guinea-Bissau – 10% (charges U.S. 10%)

