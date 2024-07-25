A Nigerian man recently swept his girlfriend off her feet with his romantic gesture on her sign-out day

In a heartwarming video, the young man stormed her school in the company of soldiers to give her gifts, flowers, and cash

Social media users who came across the video gushed over the couple's sweet relationship and wished them well

A romantic Nigerian man left his girlfriend in awe with a grand gesture on her sign-out day in school.

The young lady's day became unforgettable when her boyfriend, accompanied by soldiers, surprised her at her school.

Man showers girlfriend with cash and gifts Photo credit: @miracle_azaman/TikTok.

Man showers gifts on girlfriend

The proud boyfriend, @miracle_azaman, took to TikTok to share a heartwarming video of the occasion.

In the clip, he was seen presenting his girlfriend with gifts, flowers, and cash, leaving her overwhelmed with emotion.

Students gathered at the scene to watch the event unfold as the sweet man pampered his girlfriend without minding who was watching.

In her words:

"She said today was the happiest day of her life. Congrats on your signout baby, 5 years no be beans. I love you so much."

Reactions as man surprises girlfriend

The video quickly went viral on TikTok with many netizens praising the thoughtful boyfriend.

@alicejimmy20 Alice asked:

"Abeg where whona dey see good man?"

@RN FAVOUR said:

"Private university has done me more harm than good, it’s well shaa we move."

@Stargirl reacted:

"Abeg who’s in Lagos mainland? Make we dey commot together? I don tire to dey stay house."

@Runsell Kelly said:

"My good character is just wasting ahh who did I offend. Release me nau."

@Barious said:

"See as girls full comment section dey dey find for odogwu cox we no get money una don jump us dey talk say u never see man shey me. Na tree I be?"

@Call me prettyoma asked:

"Why is she still standing? I will just faint. In this hardship? Ahhh. God bless you."

@odhoborograce7 said:

"E get junction way una dey stand, dey meet this kind of men."

@Nojah said:

"Abeg where I wan commot go see person like you you try boss God bless."

@BIG GEM reacted:

"Chai we too like money. I wonder how I will react if I experience this chai."

@Nne said:

"This one I'm seeing "Try to dey commot" but I do go out nah. Abi I dey go the wrong location?"

@Triple C commented:

"Una don oppress me to d extent say i don dey think say all dis things nah prank."

@Lawlah_kemma added:

"Other nursing students go con be like na only her dey graduate and they are spectators. Congratulations to her. Greater heights."

Man surprises girlfriend in school

