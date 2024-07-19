A Nigerian woman has cried bitterly on social media after a man she dated for seven years married someone else

The heartbroken lady recounted how she reached out to the new girl to explain, only to get disappointed with her reaction

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to the post

A Nigerian woman was left devastated after her partner of seven years walked down the aisle with another woman.

She took to social media to share her emotional story, revealing that she had tried to contact the bride to express her hurt and disappointment.

Lady in tears as her man marries someone else Photo credit: @simplisauce/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Unfortunately, the bride's response to her lamentation only added to her distress.

Lady shares experience with cheating ex

Instead of offering sympathy, the bride shared the TikTok story to taunt her, which went viral.

According to the lady, her ex married her in just six months while he stayed in a relationship with her for seven years.

The heartbroken woman shared her story on TikTok under the handle @simplisauce, which sparked many reactions.

In her words:

"After dating him for seven years, he married a girl he dated for 6 months. I reached out to her and explained everything, told her how her man hurt my feelings, all she could do was take the story to TikTok not minding how hurt I am. Now the story is viral and I keep crying anytime I come across it."

Reactions as woman narrates sad ordeal

Many TikTok users offered comfort and support, while others condemned her ex.

@GUNZ said:

"7years; ask your sincere mindset, was i really worth settling with. Men are human being also, we have feelings and the little things matters; give yourself a flashback on how you treated him."

@Dee said:

"We should learn to give ourself time limit. 4 years is a maximum year fr a man to know if truely he wants to settle down with you. We should pray against time wasters "

@Ella bella _202 wrote:

"I have said this to myself countless times, any day I decide to date any man and 6 months he's not talking about marriage I'm leaving him."

@Chachaluv said:

"Mine was 4 yrs he proposed to her after 3 months, he said I was no longer is happiness. he got married to her within a year. I will neva 4giv him cus I’ve not 4giv myself 4 rejecting others beta than him."

@bluephin added:

"Sorry my love but maybe he had his reason the number of years. Stay with a man doesn't matter its what value ur adding to him or if ur supportive dnt get me wrong pls but men settle 4 peace."

Watch the video below:

Lady cries as boyfriend marries someone else

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was left heartbroken after her relationship of seven years hit the rocks in a shocking way.

She discovered her boyfriend married another lady and took to social media to pour out her anger.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng