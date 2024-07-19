A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the reactions of her family members after cutting her dreads

According to the lady, she had been carrying the dreads for six years and she informed nobody about her decision to cut it

A hilarious video showed the way her mother, brother and sister reacted to seeing her new look

A Nigerian lady recently took a bold decision to cut her dreadlocks after many years without informing anyone.

She shared a hilarious video on TikTok showcasing her family's reactions after changing her look.

Nigerian lady shares her family's reactions after cutting her dreads Photo credit: @cheryl_ra/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off her new look

The lady had been sporting the dreadlocks for about six years before deciding to go on low cut.

A video captured the shocked and amused reactions of her mother, brother, and sister as they saw her new look for the first time.

The lady, who shared her content on TikTok under the handle @cheryl_ra, explained in the video that she wanted to see her family's genuine reactions to her new appearance.

In the clip, her sister reacted in shock to her new style while her excited mother insisted that it was better than the dreads.

"I am cutting my dreads. I have been carrying this dreads for six years. So I am going to cut my dreads without telling my sister or mum or brother or anybody. So the point of this video is that we are going to see their reaction," the lady said in the video.

Reactions as lady cuts dreads

The TikTok video sparked laughter among social media users, who praised the lady's bold move.

@Themmytunner said:

"Haha, I can relate. Took off my 5 yrs dreads after I swore never to cut it my family was in shock."

@Vyb_AL said:

"But u go still later regret ur action wen u see ppl carry dread pass I can relate."

@Rex added:

"Can never be my mom that woman vex for me two days after I cut my dread of 12 years. My brothers change am for me sef. Now am trying to grow the hair so I can start again. Sold the old one."

Watch the video below:

