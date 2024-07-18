A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video showing the moment she returned home after many years

According to the lady, she had been away from her family for eight years before she finally got the chance to come home

However, she lamented the fact that her mother was the only one alive as her father had already passed on

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media, showing the emotional reunion between a Nigerian lady and her mother after eight years apart.

The lady, who had been away from her family for nearly a decade, finally returned home to a tearful welcome from her mother.

Lady reunites with mum after eight years Photo credit: @tessyrex16/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady mourns dad's painful demise

According to her story, she hadn't seen her family for eight long years and it felt great to reunite again.

However, her joy was tempered by the fact that her father had unfortunately passed away during her absence.

The lady, identified as @tessyrex16 on TikTok, shared the reunion video with a caption that paid tribute to her late father. "Coming home after 8 years only to meet my mum. Rip to my precious father," she wrote.

In the emotional clip, her mother hugged her tightly, overcome with emotion, and they both broke into tears.

Reactions as lady reunites with family

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with many users commenting on the emotional reunion and paying their respects to her father's memory.

@softbabe daniel said:

"Tears roll frm my eye's becos I am also meeting my mum nd siblings by his grace without my father. Congrats to u stay save."

@oriakhiconfidence stated:

"This will be my story real soon. I can’t wait to see my mom cry this tears of joy. That will be the best thing ever."

@Queen said:

"May God bless all those who travel out for a better life for their parents so they can return home with joy."

@Jennifer wrote:

"Congratulations ma I tap from this blessings. Cant wait to see my sister soon."

@Mimi favvy added:

"Tears of joy after many years of seeing her daughter. Thank God for safe journey."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng