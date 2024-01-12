A Nigerian lady has been left heartbroken after her relationship of seven years hit the rocks in a shocking way

She discovered her boyfriend married another lady and took to social media to pour out her anger

While some internet users showed sympathy for her plight, others wondered why a relationship would last up to seven years with no plan

A lady has cried out on social media after discovering her boyfriend married someone else.

In a TikTok video, @queensglownaturals revealed that they dated for seven years, adding that she suffered with him through it all.

She said he dumped her for someone else. Photo Credit: @queensglownaturals

She was shedding tears in the video while focusing on the camera. She recalled investing her time, energy and even going hungry with him as she supported his comedy work.

She wrote:

"I suffered with him under rain and sun shooting comedy going hungry, sacrificing my time and energy he just dumbed me to get married to some one else, men are scum God will punish..."

Her video stirred massive reactions.

Netizens divided on her heartbreaking video

goldzera226 said:

"The kind swear I go swear for him.

"Even his village people go know say person don curse am."

Favour Jacktor said:

''That's y if I can't define my relationship in one year my sister am quitting person no fit use me do rehearsal."

KINGWHALES said:

"My dear it depends on how you have treated him for that 7 years it's not all about 7 years."

rejoiceikedi said:

"So Sorry dear mine will be 8yrs this year but whatever happens I’ll believe it’s God’s will even though it’s gonna hurt."

Blackrozy said:

"Not all relationship leads to marriage my dear."

Creamyybee said:

"How you go date man for 7 years unah be twins."

Joy said:

"You guys should stop all this spending many years with guys that haven't marry u he she ur sister tomorrow now you be the one to cry like this."

Lady in tears as her boyfriend of 3 years gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out as her boyfriend of three years wedded someone else.

She said he always warned her not to post him on her status, saying he wanted a private relationship.

Lamenting further, the heartbroken lady said she had not been able to sleep for the past two days over it. On how she found out, the lady said she saw it on his friend's status.

She said the friend posted his wedding picture as he felicitated with her erstwhile boyfriend.

