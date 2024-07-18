A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showcasing her father's relationship with her toddler

In the video the lady revealed how her father had initially warned her that he would disown her if she got pregnant

However after she gave birth to her son the same man who had promised to disown her became so endeared to her son

A video has emerged on social media, showcasing the lovely relationship between a Nigerian father and his grandson.

The video revealed the father's journey from initially disapproving of his daughter's pregnancy to becoming a doting and enthusiastic grandfather.

Doting grandpa poses with grandson Photo credit: @debbierise1/TikTok

Lady displays bond between her father and son

According to the video shared by @debbierise1 on TikTok, the father had warned his daughter that he would disown her if she became pregnant.

However, the birth of his grandson marked a significant turning point in their relationship.

The father was seen beaming with joy and laughter as he cradled his young grandson in his arms.

Debbie captioned the post:

"Dad: I will disown you if you get pregnant. Same dad (now fond of the toddler)."

Reactions as man dotes on grandson

The TikTok video touched many online who praised the grandfather for building a strong bond with his grandson.

@special said:

"This was me 12 years ago. My dad took my daughter as if ehh I can't comprehend it, even while going to this official meetings he goes wit her."

@high tension stated:

"My mom said same but now I am d one begging her to give me my son and she said never dat i should born another one if I need a child. 10 years now."

@ekitop1 said:

"I said same thing, when my daughter got pregnant when she was still in university, but now,me and my grandson is 5 and 6. I let him out of my sight."

@SeunAyo wrote:

"He had no choice than to accept fate , it doesn’t mean he was happy about it but all the same we are grateful to God for the Grace to be mothers."

@mamaj said:

"Na so them dey talk when the baby come thet ll not even let u see chance to beat the child that is when u ll no daddy can play rough play."

@Flakky100 added:

"That's what dey will always say but wait let the baby come, he or she will become their favorite, it happens to me.My mum and my daughter are besties."

