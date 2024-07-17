A video showing the new look of a little boy who spent time in his mother's sister's abode has sent netizens into a frenzy

The little boy's mother took to social media to show how she had taken her son to his aunt's place and his amusing transformation

Many netizens funnily agreed that the kid looked like he was having the best time in his aunt's house

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian woman's little son she took to her sister's place.

The Nigerian woman, @junior.andmum, had shared a video showing how her son was dressed to her sister's place.

Internet users were amused by the kid's transformation. Photo Credit: @junior.andmum

Source: TikTok

@junior.andmum also shared his funny look after staying at his aunt's place. In her video, the little boy had a funny look with a red wig on.

It appeared his aunt had applied make-up on him.

Internet users thought the boy looked happy with the whole 'make-over".

Watch the video below:

The boy's transformation amused people

Ally said:

"Una don start o wen he go come like am now u go wonder why."

First Lady said:

"No be body suit he wear soahbi na blouse."

BLESSED SINNER ️ said:

"The funny part be say the hair long pass him."

lordress_Api said:

"He was having the best time of his life tho."

olawamiri said:

"The boy sef like him new environment your own steeze too much for him to handle baba like it being free."

Sophia_mum21 said:

"The young man is enjoying himself."

abiodunvictoria said:

"He dey do dat Indian challenge… wat the name self."

Like Diamond in the sky said:

"Bobo is so happy. I am just he prefers ur sister's place nw."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng