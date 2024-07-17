A young lady is happy that she now has siblings so many years after her parents gave birth to her

According to the lady, her mother recently blessed her with siblings after she had been alone for 21 years

Her post, which she made on the X platform, indicated that her mother gave birth to triplets, and they were all boys

A lady is happy that her mother has given birth to other children years after she was born.

The lady made a post on X to celebrate the birth of her siblings, noting that she was now a big sister.

The lady said her mother gave birth to three boys. Photo credit: X/@ena_wo.

According to @ena_wo, her siblings arrived 21 years after her parents welcomed her to the world.

Her post read:

"After 21 years! I have siblings. I’m officially a big sister."

The lady said her mother gave birth to triplets who are all boys. She added that she would have loved one to be a girl at least. She wrote in the comment section:

"Thank you so much. They’re three boys now. I wanted a girl at least."

See her post below:

Reactions as woman welcomes triplets after 21 years

@maku_deju said:

"You’ll have to keep explaining to the world that you didn’t birth this baby girl. Congratulations newest mum, sorry big sis."

@chibyke234 said:

"After 21 years ur papa and mama still dey play AFCON."

@jehneee16 said:

"I can totally relate, I had my younger brother after 18 years. congratulations on this new journey of motherhood because that’s what they don’t tell you: you get to mother a child you didn’t birth. Take a breath, let it sink."

@NaYouCreateThis said:

"Yours is understandable because you were an only child, so your parents kept pushing. What do you say about me having an uncle who's my younger sister's age mate? And when I call him uncle bro, I go wan enter inside his shoes feeling weird."

Set of triplets seen with their father

In a related story, a set of triplets stepped out with their father, and the moment was captured in a heartwarming video.

The triplets appeared very happy that they came out in the open as they played and ran around in joy.

The video has been posted on TikTok, and many who watched it described the triplets as great blessings to the parents.

