Covenant University students speak on what they dreamed of studying when they grew up compared to what they are studying now

While some revealed that as a young child, they wanted to study nursing, they found themselves studying mass communication when they eventually got to the university

Another said she wanted to be a neurosurgeon when she was in junior secondary school and changed her mind to wanting to become a detective when she was in senior secondary but eventually found herself studying International relations at the university

Students at Covenant university share their experiences of how their childhood dreams of what they wanted to study have evolved over time.

Some students revealed that as young children, they aspired to become doctors.

Covenant students speak. Photo credit: arkmedia_cu

Source: TikTok

However, when they reached university, they found themselves pursuing a degree in Mass Communication instead.

One student shared her journey of wanting to become a neurosurgeon during her junior secondary school years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Later, in senior secondary school, her aspirations shifted towards becoming a detective.

Despite these changes, as shared by @arkmedia_cu, she ultimately found herself studying international relations at university.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Covenant University students

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prosper said:

“Wanted to be a doctor now study medicine and surgery.”

Lolaaaaa wrote:

“I wanted to be a pastor wife.”

Aurora commented:

“I wanted to be a medical doctor when I was younger; now I'm studying physiotherapy.”

Magdalena.ogah:

“I wanted to be a nurse and am studying nursing.”

Johannah223383:

“I wanted to become a medical doctor but now studying pharmacy and I realized pharmacy is not bad as a course.”

Mimi Michael:

“I wanted to be a Nurse and now I am a Nurse just graduated last week.”

Thatguy_danny:

“Accounting and taxation are siblings.”

Deborah A:

“Girl same here with me I wanted to be a doctor studied mass communication.”

MJ86548:

“Me and the first girl are alike.”

Precious:

“Wanted to be a lawyer so bad but now studying chemical engineering.”

Luiz:

“Lawyer to accounting realest loool.”

Oluwatomiwa:

“I wanted to be a neurosurgeon but now I'm studying radiography.”

Blessing:

“I wanted to be a teacher when I was younger, now I'm studying medical lab science.”

Peace:

“I wanted to become a barrister but to the glory of God I'm studying English.”

Victory:

“Wanted to be a pediatrician now studying physiology.”

Melukah:

“Wanted to be a pilot, now in pharmacy school…P sha Dey there.”

Fortune:

“I wanted to be the prodigal daughter.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, Ota-Ogun State, had announced that 283 students bagged first-class honours in the 2022/2023 academic session.

Lady and her close friends bag first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a young lady and her close friends who achieved first-class degrees from Covenant University went viral and inspired many people.

The lady was ecstatic as she captured them on camera, showing off their dance moves and expressing their gratitude for their academic success.

The ladies, dressed in graduation gowns and caps, had attained the highest academic honours in their respective departments.

Source: Legit.ng