A viral video of a young lady and her close friends celebrating their first-class degrees from Covenant University has inspired many people

The lady was overjoyed as she filmed them dancing one by one and expressing their gratitude

The ladies achieved the highest academic honours in their respective departments

A heartwarming video of a young lady and her close friends who achieved first-class degrees from Covenant University has gone viral and inspired many people.

The lady was ecstatic as she captured them on camera, showing off their dance moves and expressing their gratitude for their academic success.

Young lady and friends dance after completing degree with first class. Photo credit: TikTok/@_izeh

Source: TikTok

The ladies, who were dressed in their graduation gowns and caps, had attained the highest academic honours in their respective departments.

They had celebrated the fact that they had graduated with first-class honours from the prestigious university with a hearty dance.

The ladies are a testament to the fact that with hardwork and dedication, great academic feats are possible.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed their admiration at what the ladies had done.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of views and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Just _uje reacted:

"Women in STEM! Congratulations baby girls."

Shikky said:

"Big flex!!'

Amblessed wrote:

"Beauty nd brains."

Durag techie commented:

"Now this is what I like to see."

Joheobe:

"Friendship goals."

Xeron:

"So dem dey dash first class for private uni??"

Ade5373:

"This is what we call beauty with brain."

Emmanuel:

"Nothing that tmakes me happier than goal getting women, congratulations to you guys, I hope you inspire more ladies."

Lady with first class in undergraduate and masters shares most memorable day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has disclosed her amazing feat and academic achievement as an undergraduate in a Nigerian university.

She said she graduated with a first class and eventually a distinction with a Vice Chancellor award from his master’s degree in the UK.

The lady who identified herself simply as @themoneywife said that her academic capabilities earned her a scholarship every year for the four years of her studies.

Source: Legit.ng