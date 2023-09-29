No fewer than 283 students of Covenant University, Ota-Ogun State, bagged first-class honours for the 2022/2023 academic session

Ota, Ogun - The Covenant University, Ota-Ogun State, has announced that 283 students bagged first-class honours in the 2022/2023 academic session.

Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, the institution's vice-chancellor, confirmed this development at the 18th convocation ceremony on Friday, September 29.

Covenant University graduated 1,175 students for the 2022/2023 academic session. Photo Credit: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

He revealed that the university graduated 1,175 students for the 2022/2023 academic session, which comprised 283 first-class, 656 second-class upper honours, 214 second-class lower, third-class 22 and 204 post-graduate students.

As reported by Vanguard, a student of the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering, College of Engineering, Nelson Ifechukwu, emerged as the best-graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.98.

Prof Adebayo said:

“The Covenant’s mission is to transform students into experts, thinkers, innovative managers and resourceful technocrats in all fields of learning, thus restoring relevance to the university context in Africa.”

Covenant University emerges best in Nigeria, 7th in Africa

It will be recalled that Covenant University was ranked the best in Nigeria, West Africa and 7th in Africa by the Times Higher Education World University and Impact Rankings for 2023.

According to the vice-chancellor, the university was the only private school in Nigeria to appear in this year's ranking, making it the best private university in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chancellor of the institution, Dr David Oyedepo, said:

“our true identities, because wherever there is liberty, dignity is restored.

“I have always believed that no solution can be more enduring than home-grown solutions.”

"The plane crashed before defense": Covenant University student builds mini aeroplane as final project work

Meanwhile, a student of Covenant University, Otta, Ogun state, built a mini aeroplane as his final year project.

The student, Olanipekun Temiloluwa, said the plane crashed in his project defence a few days ago, but he repaired it.

Olanipekun said building the aircraft was daunting as he faced many challenges but never gave up on his dreams.

