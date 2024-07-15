Young Aircraft Engineers spoke briefly on the importance of their profession as well as their daily activities

In the clip, a young man declared he was just as important as medical doctors as the safety depends on how well they service the aircraft

Another indicated that, as an aircraft engineer, he is just like a local mechanic who gets his hand dirty to earn a living and help his customers

In a recent clip, young aircraft engineers shared their thoughts on the significance of their profession and their everyday responsibilities.

One young man said that his role is just as crucial as that of medical doctors, highlighting that passenger safety hinges on the meticulous maintenance of aircraft.

Engineers speak about their job. Photo credit: @zukocomedy

Source: TikTok

He proudly declared:

"The safety of everyone on board depends on how well we service the aircraft."

Another engineer drew a parallel between his work and that of a local mechanic, noting that both professions involve hands-on, diligent efforts to ensure the best for their customers.

He remarked:

"As an aircraft engineer, I get my hands dirty just like a local mechanic, earning a living while ensuring our customers’ safety and satisfaction."

The video, as shared by @zukocomedy, showed the dedication and importance of aircraft engineers in maintaining aviation safety and reliability.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Verb Aviation Vlog said:

“NCAT Students .... lol.”

Chris shakur wrote:

“Where is your school or workshop located?”

Patrick noah commented:

“NCAT or Afit?”

Wildest:

“See people wey dey work on our aircraft.”

Akubig:

“This is NCAT.”

Pablo Escobar:

“Nice one guys was once in Ncat graduated last month ATED35 n also ATSEP 53.”

Williamsayo651:

“Were is your academic location.”

Crissnow:

“If you don work or repair finish, so you’re not allowed to test am? Omoh I just dey think alot.”

Drone Victor:

“Of course I build RC plane UAV drone the sky our playground.”

Olayode Adesina:

“U are better than me aiye e ma baje ni.”

Eemmanuelpatrick951:

“I am an automobile engineer.”

Jestone_1124:

“Ncat wey I apply 2018...... when I hear school fee was 2.5m ... japa Japa Japa.”

AdeIre Herbal:

“How can I learn?”

Djotop:

“I'm looking for flying car engineer.”

Elnur Prince:

“Wait did i hear without us the Air force is useless??? abi my ear no dey work.”

Lifetree:

“Na lie before?”

Bello Usman:

“Civil Engineers Gather Here.”

Bamidelesamuel123:

“Who said he's better than me?”

Omoha Sunday Peter:

“How can I join you guys please?”

Ukweni:

“Better than who.”

Learnmore adaz:

“Great u.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported about the top aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria.

Female Engineer from Nigeria gets recognition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians adorn the landscapes, offering services and making contributions for the advancement and betterment of mankind.

The achievements of Nigerian professionals working in the diaspora are often a point of reference to justify that citizens of the country are capable of doing great things.

One poignant example of a Nigerian making the country proud is Chioma Onyedikachi Okoro, a stallion who has galloped into prominence in the Canadian aviation industry.

Source: Legit.ng