A Nigerian lady who had just arrived from abroad and landed at the international airport was surprised by the significant changes

In the clip, the lady was happy to see that the airport had gone through a facelift, adding that it did not look like what she used to know

There were others who were equally as surprised as she was in the video, with some finding it hard to believe it was the Nigerian airport

Others in the video, as shown by @raymmyshitabey, shared their astonishment, with some finding it hard to believe it was indeed the Nigerian airport.

Wolex said:

“Which of the airport is this.”

Ademolacardoso wrote:

“Yoruba people just want Nigerian to be great and it will be great ijn.”

Fash Abey commented:

“The obedients won't see all ds oo.”

Godwin Ike536 also commented:

“This is good, when they fail you tell them and when they do well you also praise them.”

Ore Ofe Sa:

“First time this woman see good thing about Nigeria.”

Lesh:

“Dey comot history for school bring am come airport.”

Qyntlynkxz:

“My problem with Nigeria is sustaining it. Another minister will come and scatter it.”

Iyanuoluwa Pelumi1:

“Mama said abi na Ghana...I laughed, Ghana.”

Babadee033:

“Them comot history for school bring am come airport.”

Fatai Amusat:

“Renewed HOPE agenda is manifesting gradually, thank God.”

Ngdkboerboelnigeria:

“I was really impressed yesterday when I saw it.... I can't help but did a video too... kudos to them.”

Isetimmy:

“You're back from libya my babe.”

Tobias:

“If you know how much Billions they use to paint those walls my sister your mind no go touch ground dey play.”

Hennytor:

“Your mentality is too low.”

Worldmuri:

“This is good, gradually, gradually Nigeria will better.”

Sinnomore1:

“Aunty mi welcome back home thank you for your video when they do bad you tell them and when they do good you praise them kudos to you ma.”

