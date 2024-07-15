A young lady who met her biological sister for the first time broke her silence, speaking about what that moment meant to her

In the clip, she said she was at the mall when she received the message that her biological sister was at her house

The lady who was leaving the mall to meet with her biological sister for the first time shared her excitement and happiness with people

In a touching revelation, a young woman shared her emotional journey of meeting her biological sister for the first time.

Speaking candidly, she described the life-changing moment and the overwhelming feelings it brought.

Lady meets sister for the first time. Photo credit: @nessa_official

Source: TikTok

Captured in a heartfelt clip, she recalled being at the mall when she received the unexpected message that her biological sister had arrived at her home.

The young woman, filled with excitement and anticipation, immediately left the mall to embrace this long-awaited reunion.

Sharing her joy and exhilaration, she opened up about the significance of this encounter, expressing how it has forever changed her life.

As shared by @nessaoffcial, the moment of their first meeting was not just about family ties but also about finding a piece of herself she had been missing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Crochet by GOG said:

“Coming back for update.”

Ohenewaa Royallove wrote:

“We are waiting hurry up.”

Nessa:

“I’m almost home I’m buying eggs.”

Yaa Asantewaa:

“Updateeeeeeee tag meeeee.”

Moddie:

“I‘m so happy for you. Can’t wait to see the video.”

Trudy:

“Happy for you dear, hope your connection with her will heal you.”

Debz:

“I'm happy for you Nessa.”

Future billionaire:

“You’re really pretty. Your mum gave you one greatest gift.”

Nii okine:

“A full mood of happiness.”

The_humble_bhaddie:

“I got 2 new sisters last year. Ps they’re all older than me.”

Antisocial:

“I don't know if I can say I am more happier for you than anything.”

Emmanuelkoema:

“Let see her she arrived ok.”

Classic designs:

“Awww wow so happy for u sis.”

Nadomakosua:

“I am equally nervous here, you deserve everything good. Congratulations girl.”

Cookie:

“I’m happy for you sis.”

Lyndamensah625:

“Finally we thank God.”

Kuukua Baiden:

“You did it!!!”

Albertaatido:

“Congratulations girl...you've really done best for yourself.”

Nyarkowaa Abronomaa:

“I'm happy you are happy.”

Beuty_inn.gh1:

“Such a pretty soul.”

Naa Yarteley:

“God help me find my sister too.”

Addisonpriscilla12:

“This ur documentary dea very sad oo.”

Ama Sika:

“The excitement.”

Pagnaa:

“I am sooooo happy for you.”

Kwabena Amponsah:

“Atemuda too will be there.”

Derrick Marcelo:

“I can't wait to see your sis.”

Source: Legit.ng