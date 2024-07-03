Umar Ibrahim Umar, the ex-NYSC member whose photo was turned into a meme says he wants to further his education

He said he recently met with former minister Isa Pantami who offered him a job to better his life in Gombe state

According to him, he wants to start a POS business and some Nigerians helped raise about N352,000 for him

Umar Ibrahim Umar, a former member of the National Youth Service (NYSC), has received a job offer.

Umar went viral on social media in 2022 after netizens saw him open his mouth to shout as a parade commander during his NYSC orientation camp.

Umar said Pantami offered him a fully-funded post-graduate scholarship. Photo credit: Umar Ibrahim Umar.

It was rumoured then that he had started operating a POS shop, but he denied it.

What is Umar doing now?

However, Umar has told Legit.ng that he is actually going to start a POS business because people used it to mock him in 2022.

According to him, he had no money to start the business, but after he posted about it to seek help, N352,000 was raised for him.

The post he made attracted the attention of former minister Isa Pantami, who invited him for a meeting in Abuja.

Umar told Legit.ng:

"We launched the fundraising campaign on 24th June, posted the story on all social media handles... and just within 24hrs, 80K was raised. It went to a total of 200K+ on the 2nd day. And the 3rd day, 352K was the sum.... that was the day Prof. Isah Ali Pantami quoted the campaign on X App, asking me to contact him privately."

Umar said he also got a job offer from the former minister as well as a mentorship offer to help him further his education.

"2ndly, a fully funded postgraduate scholarship in any public university within Nigeria to forward my studies. And lastly, he linked me to the MD, Alliance Power Generation Company Ltd, to be trained on solar installations, maintenance, etc which will help me pursue my dreams in renewable energy."

