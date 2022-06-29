Umar Ibrahim Umar, the ex-NYSC member behind the viral parade photo has spoken out and ddenied being a Point of Sale agent

A Tweeter user shared the iconic photo which has been turned into a meme and said Umar now works as a POS agent

But Umar has denied the claim, insisting he is happy, thankful, and hopeful with Nigeria in his heart

Umar Ibrahim Umar, the ex-NYSC member whose parade photo has been turned into a viral meme has denied being a POS agent.

The denial came after a Tweeter user identified as @abdultweets shared the iconic photo and said Umar now works as a POS agent.

"I'm Not in POS Business": Ex-Corper Behind Viral Parade Photo Speaks Out, Denies Being Point of Sale Agent

Source: Twitter

I'm not in POS business

The photo which was taken when Umar was still in NYSC service has always been used as a meme by many Nigerians on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The passionate expression won by Umar during a parade has been a photo of choice for social media comedians.

I'm hopeful about Nigeria

But denying the claim made on Tweeter, Umar said:

"I'm not in POS business, but still happy, thankful, hopeful with 9ja in my heart!"

See his full response below:

Twitter users react

@saka_3rd commented:

"Every now and then, they show that pic to mock you…hold your head high patriot, you are a true Nigerian."

@tblac007 reacted:

"Omo your response seems humble than the "passion" in the picture lol. Naija no be anybody mate. I wish you well bro."

@Izzyfather commented:

"This young man deserved an automatic appointment into the civil service of the Federation....his disposition underscored the passion with which he served his father land. Something should be done about it."

@HarlexanderBen said:

"I'm so proud of you boss for not hiding ur face because you are serving ur fatherland....many are aspiring to wear that NYSC uniform but haven't and some can't even cos it's already late for them, still, they are mocking someone who is happy and arrived. Head on boss."

@theglowstitches said:

"You're a passionate person and it's obvious. I don't know how tall you are, but from my heart I wish you greater heights."

NYSC lady dances inside market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC member went into a market to dance.

The lady later went viral due to the beautiful dance moves she displayed in the nice video.

The young lady attracted the attention of market traders who joined in the dancing show.

Source: Legit.ng