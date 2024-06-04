A Nigerian lady said she lost the job she got almost immediately after she resumed at her duty post

In a video, the lady noted that she accepted the job offer a month ago, only for her to lose it after reporting

In the story, which has gone viral on TikTok, she narrated that she was asked to leave the place after three hours

A lady said she was asked to leave her new job only three hours after she resumed duties at her workplace.

The lady said she accepted the new job just a month ago but lamented that the euphoria of having a new job did not last.

The lady said she was sacked after three hours. Photo credit: TikTok/@denreleedunshair.

In a video posted on TikTok by @denreleedunshair, the lady mentioned that she was posted to the firm by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

However, the lady said three hours after she resumed work at her duty post, she was asked to leave the place.

Managing director said she should leave

Explaining what happened, the lady said the managing director at the firm saw her and instructed that she should leave.

Although she was not the only one who was asked to leave, she did not give any more details about the MD's action.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses her job after three hours

@Ese Nam said:

"Babe you can literally sue for them."

@Jennybeely said:

"Update us on why they fired you because I’m shocked."

@Favoured said:

"If the MD is a guy, he’s into you and would want to connect with you from afar or… his spirit doesn’t align with yours or… maybe he has met you somewhere before and didn’t like your approach."

