Nigerian Reality TV Miracle OP has shared his take on the feud between Martins Vincent Otse, known as Very Dark Man and Iyabo Ojo

In a recent episode of his podcast, the BBNaija alumni revealed that Very Dark Man had no right to take away the spotlight from Davido's wedding by coming for his guests

He also said that if he did respect Davidos love for him, he would have understood why he should leave his guest out of his mouth

Nigerian podcaster and reality TV star Miracle Okafor Paul, aka Miracle OP, shared his hot takes about the feud between Nollywood actressLegit Otse, known as Very Dark Man.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM took a swipe at Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing for not getting invited to David Adeleke Davido's main wedding but only to the afterparty.

Miracle OP slams VDM over act after Davido's wedding. Credit: @verysarkblackman, @iyaboojofespris, @_miracleop

Source: Instagram

This spurred actress Iyabo Ojo to post evidence of being invited by Sharon Davido's sister on her official social media page.

Miracle OP noted that VDM disrespected Davido by coming for his guests. He noted that Davido meant it when he kissed him on the cheeks and said he loved him.

He also noted that VDM had no right to take the spotlight away from Davido's wedding just hours after it ended, mainly because he had no long-standing relationship with OBO.

Watch Miracle's video here:

Reactions to Miracle's podcast

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kingphranky:

"Karma is real. He will never go unpunished for wanting to steal his shine. No wonder the rich never associates with the poor."

@prguy_:

"This one that betrayed his brother Yemi because of a woman."

@nellymesik:

"Vdm had no right to remove the spotlight from David's happy day."

@mideovereverything:

"who is Judas? Who kissed who? Everyone should rest abeg!"

@real_vesperfrancis:

"Verydarkman no get sense."

@hiderah__:

"If your man likes VDM, your own don spoil."

@truth_forum_:

"I will continue saying this, anybody supporting VDM came from a bad background and they have unstable upbringing."

@mandemluvme:

"VDM doesn't regard anyone including Davido."

