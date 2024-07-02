A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate moving from DStv to a cheaper alternative, SLTV

Sharing a screenshot of what was showing on his screen, the man excitedly remarked that he was having a smooth sail with SLTV

His first-hand experience with the new decoder has elicited mixed reactions about it as people sought to know more

A Nigerian man, Khalil Samuel, who recently switched to Silver Lake Television (SLTV), has said he is enjoying the new decoder.

Samuel dumped Multichoice's DSTV decoder for the cheaper SLTV.

Khalil Samuel said he is now cruising with SLTV. Photo Credit: Khalil Samuel, Amos Lawrence

Source: Facebook

Taking to Facebook, Samuel shared a screenshot of his screen as he enjoyed the decoder.

He took a lighthearted swipe at his pal, who didn't tell him about SLTV earlier.

Samuel's Facebook post read:

"I am now Cruising with SLTV.

"Bye bye to DSTV.

"Gedu Toritseju so this thing has been on for Almost one year, you didn't tell me?

"You are wicked abeg..."

Some Nigerians dumped their DSTV decoder after Multichoice again increased the prices for its various packages.

Despite a tribunal order directing Multichoice to return to its old prices, customers have complained that no changes have been made.

People show interest in SLtv

Sokeipirim Samuel said:

"I'm seeing DStv on the screen, hope they have played their politics to retain their power to stay in business?"

Sulaiman Salman said:

"That's the definition of competition against monopoly ... DsTV will either lose out to her rivals or accept the market force effect."

Micheal Princewill Edem said:

"I'm switching. Let my subscription ends first."

Richard Olugbenga Fadare said:

"@Adediran Adesanmi great. That means I can connect with you. But can I buy the decoder without a dish since I have a dish. It's a Kwese dish that I successfully used for my starsat."

Aghogho Abraham Orotomah said:

"My problem with it is, the sport channels skip a lot."

Samuel HighlyFavoured Ekiyor said:

"Abeg tell us about it,I want to package my DStv and return it to their nonsense office."

Gedu Toritseju said:

"Is not all that perfect yet though but with time, they will get there."

Man dumps DStv for SLtv

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had dumped DStv for a cheaper alternative.

In a Facebook post, Ibrahim displayed his new SLTV dish and encouraged people to jump ship with him.

Speaking on SLTV, Ibrahim said the subscription package costs N5k and shows football matches like the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng