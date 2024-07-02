A man has discovered that he can use his phone to watch live English Premier League matches using an app

He shared his experience online after he found the app and watched an EPL match without a subscription on his TV

He said he would not subscribe to his DStv as he would be using the app to watch his favourite Premier League teams

A Nigerian man said he is using an app to watch English Premier League matches.

The man shared a video on TikTok saying he would not subscribe to his DStv decoder any more.

The man said he now watches EPL matches on his phone. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts and Pius Utomi Ekpei. Man's photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

He said DStv has lost him as a customer because the app he found could show matches of English Premier League clubs.

Francis showed his phone as he was using it to watch a match, but he did not mention if he paid to use the app.

Some DStv customers have earlier said they did not like the increase in subscription fees, although the company later reverted to the old prices.

Francis mentioned the app as Score 808 when his followers said they were also interested in using it to watch matches.

Reactions as man watches match on his phone

@drek said:

"Until 8k sub finish for one match."

@Ethan Collins commented:

"Bro, which app are you using."

@user5676138612375 said:

"Score 808 wey dey 5 minutes late."

@Meddy Furniture Mbale said:

"It’s been 1 year since I quit Dstv. I don’t regret it at all!"

@BE-LIEVE said:

"Na sporty I dey watch my own now o."

@Anjorins Vlog said:

"I watch all MATCHES on my phone. Just get data."

@WaakeyDprincipality said:

"It delays. You go dey hears goal for your neighbour's houses, but e never reach your side."

Multichoice explains the reason behind an increase in subscription

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the latest price adjustment in DStv and GOtv subscription packages announced by Multichoice

The company has explained the reasons behind its decision to increase all subscription fees

This latest increase by Multichoice is the second in four months and the third within just one year

Source: Legit.ng