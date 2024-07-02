Global site navigation

Foreigners, Others Gift over N7.5 Million to Honest Nigerian Youth Who Returned $14k Sent to Him
People

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • Anjola Femi's honest act to a stranger has not just earned the admiration of netizens but also financial rewards
  • People in the crypto community have been sending him money since he returned the $14k mistakenly credited to his account
  • The excited chemical engineering graduate flaunted his crypto wallet, showing his massive account balance

The Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, who returned $14k (over N21 million) erroneously sent to his account by a foreign crypto trader, @raffayalvi, is being rewarded for his honest act.

After @raffayalvi publicised Femi's deed on X, netizens requested the young man's crypto wallet address and have been sending him money.

Dollar rains on Nigerian youth who returned $14k mistakenly sent to his account
Anjola Femi said he didn't keep the money because it didn't belong to him. Photo Credit: @muchino67, @raffayalvi
Source: Twitter

An overjoyed Femi displayed his crypto wallet balance, which is now over $5,000 (over N7.5 million), on X.

He wrote:

"Waoh $5000 this is amazing @raffayalvi."

People in the crypto community thought Femi did well.

"This is so wholesome.
"I want to gift this dude 10 $SOL.
"Send an address," @W0LF0FCRYPT0 wrote after Femi's act came to light.

Check out his tweet here.

People hail Femi

@Kents29 said:

"Bro withdraw first before u trade o.
"Withdrawal is the only winning way.
"Pls withdraw from your account first ."

@Adebayo_Dex said:

"People wey no remember you before don start to dey call you?
"No pick their call oooo."

@orseaboh said:

"I think you need to appreciate the community you're growing as well."

@DAYYWALKER98 said:

"God tested you and you passed!!"

@babs_ayobami said:

"Bro, I'll advise you to add your USDT wallet to it.
''People might want to gift you USDT too!!"

@Light4004 said:

"I celebrate with you bro.
"This is really massive."

@HarunaSimonPet1 said:

"Just that 88 alone go do a lot for me congrats boss."

@mr_cent992 said:

"Boss you self dash me the 88$ at the back.
"Show love too."

Femi explains why he returned the $14k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anjola Femi had opened up about why he returned the $14k (over N21 million) a foreign crypto trader sent to him.

In a new video, Femi explained how the white man mistakenly sent him the money. Femi said he had won $100 (over N150k) worth of Solana from the foreign crypto trader.

In an attempt to credit Femi his giveaway prize, the foreigner mistakenly sent $14k (over N21 million). The white man immediately messaged Femi to notify him about the erroneous transfer and the Nigerian youth did not disappoint.

Source: Legit.ng

