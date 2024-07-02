Anjola Femi's honest act to a stranger has not just earned the admiration of netizens but also financial rewards

People in the crypto community have been sending him money since he returned the $14k mistakenly credited to his account

The excited chemical engineering graduate flaunted his crypto wallet, showing his massive account balance

The Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, who returned $14k (over N21 million) erroneously sent to his account by a foreign crypto trader, @raffayalvi, is being rewarded for his honest act.

After @raffayalvi publicised Femi's deed on X, netizens requested the young man's crypto wallet address and have been sending him money.

Anjola Femi said he didn't keep the money because it didn't belong to him. Photo Credit: @muchino67, @raffayalvi

An overjoyed Femi displayed his crypto wallet balance, which is now over $5,000 (over N7.5 million), on X.

He wrote:

"Waoh $5000 this is amazing @raffayalvi."

People in the crypto community thought Femi did well.

"This is so wholesome.

"I want to gift this dude 10 $SOL.

"Send an address," @W0LF0FCRYPT0 wrote after Femi's act came to light.

Check out his tweet here.

People hail Femi

@Kents29 said:

"Bro withdraw first before u trade o.

"Withdrawal is the only winning way.

"Pls withdraw from your account first ."

@Adebayo_Dex said:

"People wey no remember you before don start to dey call you?

"No pick their call oooo."

@orseaboh said:

"I think you need to appreciate the community you're growing as well."

@DAYYWALKER98 said:

"God tested you and you passed!!"

@babs_ayobami said:

"Bro, I'll advise you to add your USDT wallet to it.

''People might want to gift you USDT too!!"

@Light4004 said:

"I celebrate with you bro.

"This is really massive."

@HarunaSimonPet1 said:

"Just that 88 alone go do a lot for me congrats boss."

@mr_cent992 said:

"Boss you self dash me the 88$ at the back.

"Show love too."

Femi explains why he returned the $14k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anjola Femi had opened up about why he returned the $14k (over N21 million) a foreign crypto trader sent to him.

In a new video, Femi explained how the white man mistakenly sent him the money. Femi said he had won $100 (over N150k) worth of Solana from the foreign crypto trader.

In an attempt to credit Femi his giveaway prize, the foreigner mistakenly sent $14k (over N21 million). The white man immediately messaged Femi to notify him about the erroneous transfer and the Nigerian youth did not disappoint.

