Multichoice has lost a customer as a man announced dumping Digital Satellite Television (DSTV)

The man purchased Silver Lake Television (SLTV), which is a cheaper alternative and displayed it online

Outrage trailed Multichoice hike of the DSTV and GOT monthly subscription prices, forcing some people to consider a cheaper alternative

A Nigerian man, Ibrahim Udale Kez, has dumped DSTV for a cheaper alternative, SLTV.

This comes after Multichoice hiked its monthly subscription packages for DSTV and GOTV.

Ibrahim Udale encouraged people to go for SLTV. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Udale Kez

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Ibrahim displayed his new SLTV dish and encouraged people to jump ship with him.

Speaking on SLTV, Ibrahim said the subscription package costs N5k and shows football matches like the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ibrahim noted that he is now at peace. He wrote:

"DSTV go Dey watch their thing by themselves now.

"Y’all should go and buy SLTV, it’s the best now. You can subscribe 5k and watch EPL, UCL and other sports channels including movies and other programs. Ever since I dump DSTV I have rest of mind now. I can’t be subscribing 15,700 while I have other bills to pay. Total madness."

People show interest in SLTV

Queen Anone Obaka Thomas said:

"Joy John Adofu u sure say we no go enter this ome."

Rosyak Sunshine said:

"You Don japa leave DStv LoL ."

David Zack said:

"Guy I hear the news say they wan add money to their sub I come say tor, na like this I take stop the watch television."

Sen Iliyasu Énélílé Jnr said:

"The Problem Be Say E Go Clear??

"Make E No Come Be Like Visual Fah."

DjEndowed Adams Anu said:

"Go buy ourtv decoder na free dt one be and u can also see all does channels too."

Multichoice defends new DSTV and GOTV prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Multichoice had explained why it increased its DSTV and GOTV subscription packages.

Legit.ng reported that this is the second increase in the last four months and the fourth in two years. In March 2022, Multichoice announced an increase in the prices of its DSTV and GOTV packages. Then, in April 2023, the broadcasting company announced a 17% upward revision of prices on its DSTV and GOTV packages.

Source: Legit.ng