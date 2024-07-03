A Nigerian teacher has said he bluntly told his wife that he won't subscribe their GOTV decoder anymore

According to the teacher, his decision is not really because of the increase in the GOTV subscription packages

He went on to offer a piece of advice to Multichoice about how they can make Nigerian subscribers happy

Teacher Uno Uno Inyang has announced he would no longer subscribe his GOTV decoder.

Some Nigerians boycotted GOTV and DSTV decoders after their parent company, Multichoice, announced increases in their subscription prices.

While acknowledging the price increment concern, Inyang said his decision was due to a lack of adequate power supply and the unavailability of himself or his wife to watch the TV.

He explained why he won't subscribe his GOTV decoder:

"I bluntly told my wife emphatically that I will not subscribe to Go TV again. Of course there is strong TV and she is not a fan to American movies but those Rok and African whatever.

"Being prudent is key in life. The fact is not paying the skyrocketed new subscription rate but the time and power supply to derive utility for the service you have paid for.

"I am a teacher who returns by 5pm (including Friday which is longer).

"My wife is a teacher who will return 4pm.

"Most times at this time, there is no light.

"Then power is restored by 12 Am. No intelligent man who knows the next day he needs to wake early in pursuance of his daily bread will engage the entire night watching something that was meant to be at a leisure time and not sleeping."

Inyang's advice for Multichoice

Inyang said Multichoice offers pay-per-view to its South African subscribers and wondered why the same could not be done in Nigeria.

"Pay per view is what is applicable in South Africa,the mother company, then why can't same be replicated here in Nigeria with a larger market.

"Report has it that DSTV lost 1.200 million subscribers. I am proud to say I am a visible integral frontier and an advocate of DSTV must go."

Uno Uno Inyang's advice to Multichoice hailed

Nseobong Solomon said:

"I support the idea sir."

Affiong Okon said:

"I support your movement bro."

Edidiong Udo said:

"DStv must go" except they replicate what's applicable in their home country.

"#pay per view."

Joseph Daniel said:

"It's a good one, unless they change their methods."

Dee Praiz said:

"Boss Biko be calming down na .

"Abeg don't just take it to heart ❤️."

Charlie Charles said:

"Honestly bro!

"We can't be exploited by both Europe and South Africa which we once liberated."

Multichoice tackles tribunal over its ruling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Multichoice had tackled the tribunal over its fine and ruling on its DSTV and GOTV subscription packages.

The Punch reported that MultiChoice responded by stating in a statement that it disagreed with the decision and would appeal it. The statement partly reads:

“MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter. We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against the said ruling. As the matter is currently sub-judice, we are restrained from making further comments.”

