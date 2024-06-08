MultiChoice Nigeria expressed disagreement with the recent ruling of the tribunal on N150 million fine and free monthly subscription

This came after the Pay-TV firm increased its DStv, GOtv monthly subscription despite an initial order preventing it from doing so

In response, MultiChoice released a statement expressing its disagreement with the ruling and announcing that it will appeal

MultiChoice Nigeria has declared that it will appeal the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal's decision to fine the company N150 million for contesting the court's jurisdiction.

Legit.ng had reported that the tribunal also ordered the pay-TV company to provide Nigerian customers a one-month free subscription to its DStv and GOtv packages.

The tribunal gave the order on Friday, June 7, citing disobedience to its earlier order, which restrained Multichoice from increasing DStv, GOtv monthly subscription pending the determination of the suit brought before it.

The injunction had prevented the pay-TV firm from raising its monthly subscription until the outcome of the lawsuit Festus Onifade, an attorney based in Abuja, had brought before it.

The pay-TV provider was also mandated by the tribunal to give its Nigerian clients a complimentary one-month subscription to either DStv or GOtv.

Multichhoice to appeal

The Punch reported that MultiChoice responded by stating in a statement seen by News Agency that it will appeal the decision and that it disagreed with it.

The statement partly reads,

“MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter.

“We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against the said ruling. As the matter is currently sub-judice, we are restrained from making further comments.”

Multichoice gives reasons for new prices

Legit.ng reported that multichoice Nigeria announced the price adjustment of all DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria on Wednesday, April 25, 2024.

The company said the new prices are expected to take effect from May 1, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that the latest increase is the second in the last four months and the fourth in 2 years.

