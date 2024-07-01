A mother has shared how the decision to cut her daughter's hair years ago turned out to be the best decision for her

According to her, the hair began to grow better and fuller after she shaved it off on her daughter's first birthday

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many sharing similar experiences about their children

Years ago, a mother took matters into her own hands to address her daughter's uneven hair growth.

When her baby girl was just one year old, the top of her hair was growing normally, but the back of her head was almost entirely bald.

Mum shares transformation of little daughter's hair Photo credit: @finegalnopimple/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum says shaving daughter's head did magic

Determined to give her daughter a fresh start, the mother, who is identified as @finegalnopimple on the TikTok app, made the daring choice to shave off all of her hair.

According to her, she wanted her daughter's hair to grow fuller and more evenly by removing all the uneven hair.

Fast forward a few years, her daughter's hair grew thick and healthy and even became the envy of many.

She shared a video of her daughter sporting beautiful, healthy, vibrant hair.

The mother wrote:

"Made the decision to shave off all my daughter’s hair when she was 1 to give her a fresh start! When she was a baby the top of her hair would grow but the back was basically bald, decided to shave everything off bald so her hair would grow in fuller all over! Fast forward a few years, her hair is now flourishing."

Reactions trail little girl's full hair

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the video.

@Jazmyne said:

"Can you show what her hair looked like before you cut it? What made you make the decision? I’m having my baby girl in august this looks really beneficial."

@Spécimen chèque said:

"I am a hairdresser and this is useless lol don't shave your baby's hair, this woman is a fraud looking for clout."

@A wrote:

"I solely believe that this is genetics. Shaving ur head don’t mean u gon have a full head of hair."

@Iox.empress said:

"All kids have long hair because their neck is smaller but it looks so beautiful and healthy."

@Andrea reacted:

"Hair will always grow back that’s why I don’t get upset when mine gets short hair plus growth oil will always have my back."

@AshBeEatin added:

"Are you African? I heard it's tradition for Africans to shave the child's head, boy or girl. I believe it's a spiritual awakening."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer shaves student's head in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, shaved his student's head right inside the lecture hall.

While it was unknown if university authorities outlawed dreadlocks or hairkeeping, many people condemned the lecturer's action, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

Source: Legit.ng