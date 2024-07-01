A heartbroken little girl has accused her father of bullying her mother and calling her ugly all the time

In a video trending on the TikTok app, the little girl vented her pain and insisted that her mother was a beautiful woman

Social media users who came across the video took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her father's action

A little girl had enough of her father's attitude towards her mother, so she decided to take the matter up with netizens.

A trending video showed the child venting her frustration and narrating what transpired between her parents.

Little girl tackles dad for calling her mum ugly Photo credit: @donnieshama/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl accuses dad of bullying mum

In a video shared by @donnieshama on the TikTok app, the little girl cried that her father was fond of demeaning her mother's appearance.

According to her, her father always called her mother ugly even though her beauty was glaring.

In her words:

"My dad keeps bullying my mum and he keeps saying that she is ugly. I have 5 dollars and I will pay to do her makeup, her nails and her hair. And she's not even ugly. Period. I don't know who he is bullying my mum. I want her to feel like a queen again. My dad keeps calling my mum ugly and she's not even ugly."

Reactions as little girl reports dad

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their opinions about the video.

@ThePerfectOne said:

"Awe. I feel so bad. She should never have to experience this. So proud of her for standing up."

@KylieMommy reacted:

"My baby gone be somebody one day she too raw on my soul."

@Joselyn garica said:

"Your mom is very sweet and kind and she deserves all that."

@Happywater364 said:

"What’s mommy’s cash app or Apple Pay mommy gone slay just like you princess."

@Ash said:

"I don’t know who he think he is either baby. But gimme that 5 and I’ll make the problem disappear."

@CeCeNubian Couture said:

"Your mama is beautiful and she’s definitely raising a beautiful, smart kid. You’re amazing and healing your mommy heart."

@Renaeamour said:

"This really hurt my feelings! He should have nvr even said that to this baby but she’s right her MOM IS BEAUTIFUL and deserves to feel like a QUEEN."

@Curium added:

"Oh my god! My heart!Not her own $5 okay. Myra I swear kids are the absolute purest at heart."

@fionakelly941 said:

"If your anything like your mom, She's gorgeous your a little queen. Just like your Momma. Your mom should be so proud of you."

@Martii added:

"Your mommy is beautiful. No matter what your dad say he’s mad he lost a real one."

