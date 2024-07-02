A Nigerian bride has shared her experience after seeing a wedding gown with off shoulder style for her special day

According to her, her church refused to let her into the wedding hall and insisted that she must cover her shoulders

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app had different things to say about the lady's experience

The transformation of a Nigerian bride's wedding dress after her church refused to let her in due to the off-the-shoulder style has gone viral.

The bride shared the transformation video on TikTok and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views from netizens.

Bride asked to cover shoulders on wedding day Photo credit: @asoebispecial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Talented designer quickly redesigns wedding gown

According to the bride identified as @asoebispecial on the platform, her designer quickly came up with a solution to modify the dress and make it more modest.

The video showed the bride's dress before and after a makeshift sleeve was added cover the bride's shoulder.

The transformation was nothing short of surprising, as the bride went from being bare shouldered to walking down the aisle in a stunning, modified gown.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your church didn't let you go in with your off the shoulder dress on your wedding day so your designer had to find a quick hack. Wait for the bridal transformation."

Reactions as bride shares wedding gown experience

The video sparked a debate on TikTok, with some praising the designer and others criticising the church's strict dress code.

@Kara said:

"Thank God for the Christians in the comment section that's lifting up the head of the church. God bless you. The wedding dress is so beautiful."

@Miss Ri stated:

"I don’t understand why They do these petty things to embarrass you and punish you to set examples but cover up the bigger sins they commit! Seriously it’s pathetic."

@Everything_oma said:

"Be like una dey find talk churches get these rules since nor be una first marry for church respect their rules or go marry for another place una go dey act like say dem nor counsel una before the marriage day."

@user3479911128743 wrote:

"Wawo love you dress but lets stop with my church didn't allow me this or that. You been a member of the church or something family or hubby might be."

@FineWine said:

"I know it’s all clout chasing for internet validation but bear in mind, she was told during the counseling, she either wanted to stand her grounds, or simply do her wedding somewhere else."

@Mhiz Vivian added:

"My wedding dress is set simple and classy. I no like stress abeg. Ur home is blessed dear."

Watch the video below:

Bride's wedding gown cut in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a bride's wedding dress being 'amended' by a woman ahead of her wedding in The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) stirred reactions.

Netizens asked questions after seeing the clip, prompting a reply from the TikToker who shared the video.

